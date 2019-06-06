Toggle Menu
Neha Dhupia asks fans to caption photo with Arshad Warsi; replies will leave you ROFL-ing!

When a candid moment between actors Neha Dhupia and Arshad Warsi was captured, the former Miss India decided to add a little fun to it. Taking to Instagram, Dhupia shared the picture asking her fans to caption it. The photograph, which was captured at the Eid party of Roshan and Shaheen Abbas, features Warsi facing the Singh is Kingg actor while holding his cheek, whereas Dhupia seems to be looking in the other direction.

ALSO READ | Sikh man wears rainbow turban for Pride Month, gets praise from Barack Obama

With a fan base of over 3 million, it did not take long for Dhupia’s post to be flooded with hilarious captions. “Arshad – Thappad se dar nahi lagta! Neha – Achha Beta! Fattaaak!” read one of the many comments on the viral picture.

Here are some of the many creative captions Dhupia’s fans and followers came up with:

