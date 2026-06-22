‘Punctuality matters’: Viral videos of NEET aspirants denied entry trigger debate

The incident took place as lakhs of candidates across the country appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

Several candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination were denied entry to an examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday for arriving late, as per the rules set by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Viral videos showed distressed students standing outside the gates of Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College on Palace Road after being barred from entering the examination centre. One video showed a student attempting to climb over the closed gate after officials refused entry.

The incident occurred as lakhs of candidates across the country appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm under heightened security measures.