‘Give Neeraj Chopra an Oscar already’: Olympian lights up internet with new Cred ad, one-ups Rahul Dravid

Ever since Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history for winning a gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics, the sport has garnered new fans around the country. And now, an advertisement seems to have aptly captured the current craze around Chopra and the country’s new love ‘Javelin’.

While earlier Cred surprised fans when they portrayed Rahul Dravid as ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’, which was in complete contrast with the cricketer’s personality, now they gave the Olympic gold medalist a makeover and showcased him in various avatars of reporter, movie producer, marketing honcho among others who are currently aiming to cash in on the frenzy around Chopra.

“360 Degree Marketing!” wrote Chopra while sharing the 40-second clip by the company. The advertisement also takes a subtle dig at the nationwide frenzy that surrounded Chopra post his return from Tokyo after winning the gold medal.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and has been flooded with netizens reacting to Chopra’s various avatars with many complimenting his acting skills. Some said in a lighter vein that he should get an Oscar for his performance in the advertisement.

“He has won Olympic gold but now give that guy an Oscar too!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip. The video also gave some the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes. Here, take a look at some of the best reactions to the ad.

