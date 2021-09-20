scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
‘Give Neeraj Chopra an Oscar already’: Olympian lights up internet with new Cred ad, one-ups Rahul Dravid

The new advertisement also takes a subtle dig at the nationwide frenzy that surrounded Neeraj Chopra post his return from Tokyo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 20, 2021 12:52:11 pm
neeraj chopra cred ad viral video, Neeraj Chopra’s javelin auction, neeraj chopra gold tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2021, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe clip has garnered over 1.5 million views with netizens reacting to Neeraj Chopra's avatars.

Ever since Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history for winning a gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics, the sport has garnered new fans around the country. And now, an advertisement seems to have aptly captured the current craze around Chopra and the country’s new love ‘Javelin’.

ALSO READ |Neeraj Chopra stars in his own superhit series ‘Game of Throws’, and we have the poster

While earlier Cred surprised fans when they portrayed Rahul Dravid as ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’, which was in complete contrast with the cricketer’s personality, now they gave the Olympic gold medalist a makeover and showcased him in various avatars of reporter, movie producer, marketing honcho among others who are currently aiming to cash in on the frenzy around Chopra.

“360 Degree Marketing!” wrote Chopra while sharing the 40-second clip by the company. The advertisement also takes a subtle dig at the nationwide frenzy that surrounded Chopra post his return from Tokyo after winning the gold medal.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and has been flooded with netizens reacting to Chopra’s various avatars with many complimenting his acting skills. Some said in a lighter vein that he should get an Oscar for his performance in the advertisement.

ALSO READ |Raining rewards for Neeraj Chopra: A list of cash awards for Olympic gold medallist

“He has won Olympic gold but now give that guy an Oscar too!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip. The video also gave some the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes. Here, take a look at some of the best reactions to the ad.

