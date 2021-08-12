‘Bollywood script’ on Neeraj Chopra’s biopic starring Akshay Kumar starts laugh riot online

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, leaving Indians emotional and proud. As the young athlete became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, it earned him lots of plaudits online. Naturally, people expected he would would soon be immortalised through a Bollywood film. Now, a parody script has netizens hooked online.

Soon after Chopra’s gold at the prestigious tournament, it triggered many memes and jokes online commenting that actor Akshay Kumar would be playing his role. Now, a Facebook user Maurya Mondal, taking a cue from those, upped his game and presented an entire Bollywood-style script with many twists and turns.

A love affair, war, attack on the athlete, conspiracy against the athlete’s family, the spoof script has every masala in modern Hindi films in an attempt to hook the audience. And if it was not enough, Mondal sealed the deal with nail-biting finish, as Neeraj turns the game around with his last attempt in Olympics!

The opening scene starts with his childhood in a nod to his humble beginnings in a Haryana village. With his chance encounter with the coach who sees him throwing a cricket ball excellently from a great distance, to him convincing his father to let him train, the script seems quite apt.

But soon, in true Bollywood style it presents with some unusual twists. From falling in love while serving in the army after saving her, to the climax suggesting, he aces the last throw while battling his emotions after coming to know his father’s farm caught fire — the script had it all.

And if that wasn’t enough finishing the film in true Bollywood style with a dance number, the man jokingly concluded: “End credits Play with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dancing to Badshah’s remix of ‘Sona Kitna sona hai, Tu mera Hero Number 1′.”

Read the full post here:

As the parody script was enjoyed so much, he also created a video of the narration, leaving netizens laughing out loud even more.

The post tickled the funny bones of many online, who couldn’t agree more. Soon it went viral not just on Facebook but on other platforms like Reddit and Twitter as well. Many also rallied a gold medal for the user for his on-point, captivating script.

Here’s what desi folks had to say about his script: