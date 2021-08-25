Neeraj Chopra stars in his own superhit series ‘Game of Throws’, and we have the poster

Although it has been a few weeks since Neeraj Chopra won the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the buzz surrounding his historic feat hasn’t subsided. And as he continues to get everyone talking online, the Athletics Federation of India joined the conversation with an epic poster: showing him as a warrior! And even the athlete was left amused by it.

Mounted on a white horse, the 23-year-old star athlete has been portrayed as a gallant spearman. Only, in place of a spear, the athlete is seen with his javelin.

“We have a warhorse (King Klaus), we have a spearman (@Neeraj_chopra1), and we have a poster for the next superhit series: Game of Throws,” the federation tweeted the the photoshopped image that showed the sports personality against a war backdrop morphed with Olympic rings.

We have a warhorse ( 👑 King Klaus) , we have a spearman (@Neeraj_chopra1), and we have a poster for the next superhit series: Game of Throws 🔥 https://t.co/H3nkRBKxHZ pic.twitter.com/G1qIF7HQDf — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 24, 2021

The intriguing poster was in a reply to a trivia shared by a federation staff Divesh Bhal. Last week, Bhal had shared an interesting information that Dr Klaus Bartonietz, the German coach of the athlete has a horse named after him that competes in Australian Derby.

Sharing a small video from a race, he informed that named by Bartonietz’s daughter, the horse is called ‘King Klaus’.

The tweet reached even the Olympic Gold medallist, who too loved it and was left in splits.

However, this is not the first time the federation has referred the revered coach as King Klaus. After Chopra scripted history winning Gold in athletics for India, the Athletics Federation of India had shared the coach’s message saying: “Thank you “King Klaus” for making #NeerajChopara the New OLYMPIC CHAMPION”.

Not just Chopra, netizens too loved the Game of Thrones’ reference and the “new poster”. Many also suggested he should be cast as a hero for Baahubali 3! Others praised the admin for the great poster, saying now they are “waiting” for the new show.

