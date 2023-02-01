‘India is so proud of you guys’: Neema and Kili Paul sing ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ and it’s viral

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have become household names in India after lip-syncing and dancing to various Indian film songs. And now the brother-sister duo can be seen singing ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film Pathaan and their video is viral.

The song featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan is originally sung by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. “Rate This!!Neema wants to be @shilparao,” says the caption of the video. Posted one day ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.6 million views so far. The duo sings the song without any music and gets their pronunciation right and it’s soothing to hear.

“India is so proud of you guys,” commented a user. “Your voice is very good,” said another. “Wow amazing so sweet,” wrote a third.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film after a four-year hiatus, is smashing records every day. Earlier, a video of a specially-abled fan of the actor travelling all the way from Bihar to West Bengal to watch the film went viral. The man reportedly reached Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in West Bengal’s Malda with his friend from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie.

In February 2022, Kili Paul was even honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania. Binaya Pradhan, High Commissioner of India in Tanzania, had shared photographs with Kili Paul and wrote on Twitter, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania.”