‘Dog’s life matters’: Watch NDRF personnel rescue dog from a flood-hit Kolhapur hotel

July 26, 2021 3:27:56 pm
A video of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescuing a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in flooded Maharashtra is making rounds on the internet.
The video, initially shared by news agency ANI, showed officers waiting on a raft as one of their members climbed onto the roof to bring the dog to safety. The incident took place in the Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NlxD9KTCeD
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021
Many who came across the video lauded the personnel for their efforts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Always tie a harness and then lower a dog. They wiggle in fear and u could lose grip and they could fall. Anyway good feat guys
— murugz ophthalmix (@Murugzopthalmix) July 26, 2021
Great work
— Prathamesh Suryakant Hore (@HoreSuryakant) July 26, 2021
Good job @NDRFHQ 🐾🐾#DogRescue #dogslivesmatter
— #SRAJPUT 🇮🇳 (@sremotes) July 26, 2021
End is beautiful 😍❤️
— swati ✨ (@FlankerFoxy) July 26, 2021
Ise kahte hain insaniyat… pic.twitter.com/OPkVInpGa6
— Dhananjay Tiwari (@enfuvirtide) July 26, 2021
The toll in the Maharashtra flood climbed to 149 on Monday with around 100 missing. The number is likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in the Raigad district.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to tour the flood-hit Chiplun in district Ratnagiri in the Konkan region. He also said that a relief package will be announced soon.
The districts majorly affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane.
