Monday, July 26, 2021
‘Dog’s life matters’: Watch NDRF personnel rescue dog from a flood-hit Kolhapur hotel

The toll in the Maharashtra floods climbed to 149 on Monday, with around 100 missing. The number is likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in the Raigad district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2021 3:27:56 pm
NDRF personnel rescue dog, viral video, Maharashtra flood, Kolhapur district, dog rescue video, Maharashtra rainfall, Maharashtra floods, uddhav thackeray floods update, landslides, southwest monsoon in India, Floods, landslides in Maharashtra, Mumbai rains, Raigad landslide, India news, Viral news, Trending news, Indian express newsMany, who came across the video, lauded the officers for their efforts.

A video of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescuing a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in flooded Maharashtra is making rounds on the internet.

The video, initially shared by news agency ANI, showed officers waiting on a raft as one of their members climbed onto the roof to bring the dog to safety. The incident took place in the Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the personnel for their efforts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to tour the flood-hit Chiplun in district Ratnagiri in the Konkan region. He also said that a relief package will be announced soon.

The districts majorly affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
