‘A new dawn’: Families of Indian men’s hockey team players break out in dance, India joins them

People on social media couldn't keep calm as India won a medal in hockey after four decades.

Taking India’s medal tally to four, the country’s Men’s Hockey team bagged bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The men in blue defeated Germany, and ended the medal drought in hockey after 41 years. People took to social media to celebrate this victory.

The men’s hockey team secured an Olympic medal after beating German side 5-4 in a pulsating encounter in the third-place play-off match. Their victory left people emotional and teary-eyed online, as the bronze is worth its weight in gold, owing to the fact that India’s last win in the sport was more than four decades ago. With their 2020 feat, many dubbed it a “new dawn” and hoped it would be a revival of people’s interest in the game.

Also from Olympics | Amul celebrates women’s power at Tokyo Games

It was a chaotic game where India went 0-1 and then 1-3 down, conceding two goals in as many minutes, before launching a comeback. As they went up 5-3, fans back home had to endure some anxious moments, before witnessing the historic moment which showed the team’s determination and defensive resolve.

Here’s how families of players celebrated the winning moment.

#WATCH | Manipur: Family members and neighours of hockey player Nilakanta Sharma in Imphal dance as they celebrate the victory of team India in Men’s Hockey. India won #Bronze medal in Men’s Hockey against Germany in Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/dEF92jtNse — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

#WATCH | Family members of Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in Pallikkara, Kerala express their joy soon after team India won #Bronze medal in Men’s Hockey game at Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/F6YB9TuCtc — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

#WATCH | Punjab: Hockey player Mandeep Singh’s family in Jalandhar celebrate after Team India clinched #Bronze medal in Men’s Hockey in #TokyoOlympics “India has won medal after many years. I’m speechless over what India has achieved today,” says Mandeep’s father Ravinder Singh pic.twitter.com/tQwWHnzfDS — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

The joyous occasion was not only celebrated by friends and family of the players, but by Indians in every corner of the world. Even police forces and brands joined in to celebrate the historic win after four-long decades.

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

I have suddenly become colour-blind. That Bronze looks Golden to me… #ChakDeIndia #TokyoOlympics2020

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/0FHbNrtnA1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to the Men’s #Hockey Team on making history ♥️

Yeh sunke chand pe hai apun 🥳🥳🥳 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 5, 2021

Sreejesh and his territory. The save he made in the last 6 seconds of the match gave India their first medal in Olympics after 41 years. 15 years with senior team and at the age of 33, he has attained redemption – along with our national Hockey team. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ui5bvZDH40 — The Saudade Guy (@thesaudadeguy) August 5, 2021

Euphoric moment fr the entire nation as we r celebrating our national game #Hockey with jubilation today. Rejuvenating the past glory #meninblue proved that they r one of the best side in international arena. Proud of u #NaveenPatnaik sir #CheerForIndia #ChakDeIndia #Bronze pic.twitter.com/uEWcMdfcev — SASWAT JENA (@SASWATJENA3) August 5, 2021

With this win India secured its 12th hockey medal in the Olympics. The last time Indian flags were waved on the podium was at the 1980 Moscow Games where they won a gold. The country has eight gold medals in all the Olympic Games.