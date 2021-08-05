scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
‘A new dawn’: Families of Indian men’s hockey team players break out in dance, India joins them

Team India defeated Germany at Tokyo Olympics, and ended the medal drought in hockey after 41 years. People took to social media to celebrate this victory. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 3:41:17 pm
india men hockey team, india hockey bronze medal, indian olympics hockey medals, tokyo olympics, 2020 summer olympics, india medal tally, indian expressPeople on social media couldn't keep calm as India won a medal in hockey after four decades.

Taking India’s medal tally to four, the country’s Men’s Hockey team bagged bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The men in blue defeated Germany, and ended the medal drought in hockey after 41 years. People took to social media to celebrate this victory.

The men’s hockey team secured an Olympic medal after beating German side 5-4 in a pulsating encounter in the third-place play-off match. Their victory left people emotional and teary-eyed online, as the bronze is worth its weight in gold, owing to the fact that India’s last win in the sport was more than four decades ago. With their 2020 feat, many dubbed it a “new dawn” and hoped it would be a revival of people’s interest in the game.

It was a chaotic game where India went 0-1 and then 1-3 down, conceding two goals in as many minutes, before launching a comeback. As they went up 5-3, fans back home had to endure some anxious moments, before witnessing the historic moment which showed the team’s determination and defensive resolve.

Here’s how families of players celebrated the winning moment.

The joyous occasion was not only celebrated by friends and family of the players, but by Indians in every corner of the world. Even police forces and brands joined in to celebrate the historic win after four-long decades.

With this win India secured its 12th hockey medal in the Olympics. The last time Indian flags were waved on the podium was at the 1980 Moscow Games where they won a gold. The country has eight gold medals in all the Olympic Games.

