‘National security threat’: Indian comedian detained for 47 days in Dubai over ‘dumb’ reel, deported

Looking ahead, the comedian said he plans to spend time in Bengaluru (Photo: @yash_hour/Instagram)

An Indian comedian revealed that he was detained in Dubai for 47 days before being deported to India. In an Instagram post, Yash Bhardwaj described the experience as emotionally exhausting, which unfolded after he shared a “harmless, dumb” reel.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Bhardwaj revealed that the reel was about how Google Maps allegedly malfunctioned in Dubai amid tensions linked to the conflict in the Middle East. The video, which was uploaded in March, prompted authorities to summon him, eventually leading to his detention.

Why was Yash Bhardwaj detained in Dubai?

“On March 19, while I was at a gig in Dubai, I got a call from Dubai Police asking me to report to the Dubai Police HQ immediately. Turns out they had an issue with a comedy reel I made about Google Maps malfunctioning in Dubai due to the current war in the region,” Bhardwaj wrote in the caption.