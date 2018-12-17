WATCH: Indian Army soldiers dancing to ‘Hawa Hawa’ will leave you smiling

A video of Indian Army soldiers dancing to the popular Pakistani song ‘hawa hawa‘ in a high altitude area has gone viral on social media. In the 30-second viral clip, a group of soldiers can be seen dancing to the famous 1980s track sung by Pakistani pop singer Hasan Jahangir. The track became popular in India after it featured in the Bollywood movie Billoo Badshah.

Oblivious to their harsh environs, the soldiers were seen dancing merrily to the lyrics of the song and the accompanying beats of their tools. Amidst all the singing and dancing, there is also a little puppy that is too hard to miss.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip, which has created quite a buzz on social media, has left many praising the energy of the Indian Army soldiers, who were in a jolly mood even while living in such extreme conditions. Want to watch the original video? Check it out here: