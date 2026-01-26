‘Roomba has a better work-life balance’: India-origin scientist’s reality check for Silicon Valley techies goes viral

Swaminathan said his preferences are often misunderstood as a rejection of nature. (Canva)

India-origin scientist Ram Swaminathan recently sparked a conversation about everyday life in the US, questioning those who work 60 hours a week in Silicon Valley but escape city life over the weekend.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, the California-based scientist said that, despite having lived in the Bay Area for decades, he had never visited two of the region’s most iconic natural attractions: Lake Tahoe and Yosemite.

“And I have no plans. People react as if I just announced I’m allergic to oxygen,” the chief scientist and advisor, Fluild Inference, wrote in his post.

Swaminathan said his preferences are often misunderstood as a rejection of nature. “It is not that I dislike hiking; I am more of an urbanite and less of a nature buff,” he said.