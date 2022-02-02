‘India is proud of them’: NDA cadets singing Bollywood songs get all the praise

The National Defence Academy is all about discipline, diligence and service to the nation. Amid their hectic schedule, a group of cadets took some time off to sing a medley of Bollywood songs in a viral video.

In the video, the cadets can be seen singing several songs, including Chhaap Tilak and Raata Lambaya among others, inside what a Twitter user described was a Squadron Ante Room. One of the cadets is seen playing the guitar as others move to the rhythm of the songs.

An evening in the Squadron Ante Room at National Defence Academy..

Practicing for Batallion Entertainment, I guess :) Lovely

The 1:48-minute video was captioned, “An evening in the Squadron Ante Room at National Defence Academy..Practicing for Batallion Entertainment, I guess :) Lovely.”

The video shared by Twitter user Sirisha Rao on February 2 has garnered more than 98,000 views so far. Netizens were delighted to watch the clip.

“Singing so beautifully!!Some of these youngsters will go on to become Defence Services Chiefs/Commanders etc 35 years from now & some will achieve the highest bravery awards while defending our nation. India is proud of them and grateful to their parents for letting them join AF,” commented a user.

In January this year, a video showing Indian Navy personnel grooving to a song from the movie Bollywood movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbai during the Republic Day parade rehearsals went viral. The video left netizens divided as some users frowned upon the clip while some others went all wow for the Navy personnel.

Before that, Indian Army personnel grabbed attention online with their ‘Khukuri dance’ performance in the snow-covered Kupwara district in north Kashmir.