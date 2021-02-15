Watch: Navy divers slither down helicopter with sniffer dogs for simulated bomb threat exercise

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 7,000 views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the Indian Navy.

In a first for the Indian Navy, divers slithered down from a helicopter with two explosive sniffing dogs as a part of a simulated bomb threat exercise. In a video, shared by the official Twitter handle of PRO Defence, Mumbai, the dogs named Minki and Mukti are seen being lowered down from the naval chopper to an offshore platform ‘Neelam’.

“Clearance Divers of Western Naval Command slithered down from a naval helicopter to an offshore platform with two explosive sniffing dogs Minki and Mukti as part of simulated bomb threat during recently concluded Exercise Prasthan and #SeaVigil,” read the caption of the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media.

In a first for the #IndianNavy, Clearance Divers of Western Naval Command slithered down from a naval helicopter to an offshore platform with two explosive sniffing dogs Minki & Mukti as part of simulated bomb threat during recently concluded Exercise Prasthan & #SeaVigil.

Post the conclusion of the exercise, the explosive sniffing dog Mukti and her handler SK Bishoyi, Sea I CD, were commended by the FOC-in-C Western Naval Command 11 Feb 21, stated another tweet by the official handle.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 7,000 views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the Indian Navy.

