Navratri 2019: Netizens celebrate with hilarious memes

With the commencement of Navaratri on Sunday, people are all set to celebrate goddess Durga in her nine glorious avatars. Though the nine days are mainly about solemn prayers and fasting, people are also excited about the family reunions, new clothes and dandiya nights.

While the internet is flooded with Navratri wishes, netizens also did not shy away from sharing funny memes about the solemn occasion. Take a look at them:

Now he is asking for me to hook him up with a *Navaratri* Pass 😄😄😄#ModiTrumpDosti #TrumpModi #Navratri pic.twitter.com/3ZLeT2KdNx — Global Tweeter 🇮🇳 (@GlobalTweeterO) September 24, 2019

That one over-enthusiastic uncle dancing garba to Falguni Pathak at your local Dandiya Raas. Happy #Navratri pic.twitter.com/OxIj2JsH3E — Nicole (@nicolexavier111) September 28, 2019

The festival marks the victory of goddess Durga over the demons. The festival this year ends on October 7 with Dussehra falling on October 8.