These funny tweets about Navratri will leave you in splits

Many are sad they can’t eat non-veg food during Navratri and can’t stop sharing meme about it.

With Navratri starting on October 10, people are all excited to enjoy the festival with family and friends, that includes lot of get-togethers, new clothes, rangolis and dancing. However, at the heart of all the fanfare and exuberant celebrations, the nine days of Navratri is mostly about vrat (fasting) and solemn prayers.

On Twitter, users were all excited about the grand festival celebrated to worship Goddess Durga in her nine avatars. But there were also a bunch of people who were tickling funny bone with hilarious memes and gifs — mostly about abstaining from non-veg food. Of course, there were a few about Garba and dancing to the tunes of Falguni Pathak and the confusion over wearing particular clothes on these nine days — but all quite relatable.

With hilarious, sarcastic and punny jokes and memes, here’s how Twitterati wished everyone a Happy Navratri.

Wednesday Blues.

Because Navratri ke first day ka colour blue hai 😂 — Jay (@jaystkidding) October 10, 2018

*When you keep eating nonveg even in navratri* pic.twitter.com/2jp70lbSZd — Shubham Singh (@barconess_21) October 10, 2018

Me trying to maintain the circle & yet keep up with the fast pace of #GARBA during #Navratri like… pic.twitter.com/OQJaK4cVHZ — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) October 9, 2018

Falguni Pathak is the Navratri equivalent of Santa Claus — 제바 (@zedchrmsm) October 10, 2018

That moment when you realize

That NAVRATRI has began and you. Cannot play PUBG for the next 9 days!#sedlyf😥 #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner pic.twitter.com/La9mciWPmu — Avjit Bhashwani (@avjit_bhashwani) October 10, 2018

When you realise Navratri has started and you can’t visit Aslam Chicken Corner and Qureshi Kebab Corner in Old Delhi 6. pic.twitter.com/aauqQqy3Kv — MANISH (@Manni_FCB) October 10, 2018

chicken love’s during navratri be like: pic.twitter.com/RUPl1dBr8L — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) October 10, 2018

Chicken watching garba during navratri 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bmngCGxBoy — Delhi se hoon BC (@delhichatter) October 9, 2018

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, falguni

Pathak will awake to life and freedom #Navratri #Navratri2018 pic.twitter.com/llczQplh6L — valak (@reaperelite_) October 9, 2018

Bae: come over

Gujju: can’t

Bae: Parents aren’t home.

Gujju: I know They are dancing with me. Falguni Pathak Garba night ma chu.❤️😂 — Dark.vib3s (@darkFvibes) October 9, 2018

When you realise it’s Navratri and won’t be able to eat any non-veg for 9 days pic.twitter.com/9qeMtynHfs — __bb_ke_memes__ (@___bhushannnnn) October 10, 2018

*When it’s NAVRATRI & You can’t eat NONVEG * pic.twitter.com/3bHs0eH96r — Atharva Pamak (@PamakAtharva) October 10, 2018

Will the society accept me if I don’t follow the dressing colour code decided by the HR for each day during Navratri!?? #Navratri — Mayank Das (@MayankDas1) October 10, 2018

Who called it #Navaratri & not falguni Pathak days? — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) October 10, 2018

Me when people start messaging me about the colour schedule for Navratri https://t.co/IRpUTbJQJn — Hemant Paste (@hemsp11) October 8, 2018

When your family says “Kal se Navratri hai

Ab nonveg khana band” pic.twitter.com/tpExNsBXIT — Rø Hît (@Sarcastic_ever) October 7, 2018

When hardcore non vegetarian can’t eat Nonveg during Navratri.. pic.twitter.com/JNUPCZ9faB — Romz (@RomanaRaza) October 10, 2018

What’s your aspect of Navratri celebrations? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd