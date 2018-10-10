Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

These funny tweets about Navratri will leave you in splits

With hilarious memes and gifs -- mostly sad about not allowed to eat non-veg food during Navratri, these hilarious tweets capture the festive vibe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 6:42:19 pm

navratri, happy navratri, subh navratri, navrati jokes, navratri memes, navratri funny tweets, funny news, indian express Many are sad they can’t eat non-veg food during Navratri and can’t stop sharing meme about it.

With Navratri starting on October 10, people are all excited to enjoy the festival with family and friends, that includes lot of get-togethers, new clothes, rangolis and dancing. However, at the heart of all the fanfare and exuberant celebrations, the nine days of Navratri is mostly about vrat (fasting) and solemn prayers.

On Twitter, users were all excited about the grand festival celebrated to worship Goddess Durga in her nine avatars. But there were also a bunch of people who were tickling funny bone with hilarious memes and gifs — mostly about abstaining from non-veg food. Of course, there were a few about Garba and dancing to the tunes of Falguni Pathak and the confusion over wearing particular clothes on these nine days — but all quite relatable.

With hilarious, sarcastic and punny jokes and memes, here’s how Twitterati wished everyone a Happy Navratri.

What’s your aspect of Navratri celebrations? Tell us in comments below.

