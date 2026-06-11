Exhausted by nightly power cuts, Navi Mumbai woman breaks down, takes pillow to electricity office

A video of a woman expressing disappointment over long power cuts in Navi Mumbai with a unique ‘pillow protest’ has grabbed social media attention.
The woman, who lives in Sector 8 of Ulwe, shared that her demanding schedule leaves her with very little time to rest. She explained that she typically gets home around 11 pm and has to leave for work again by 6 am.
However, for the past couple of weeks, she claimed, regular electricity outages have made even those few hours of sleep impossible.
In the now-viral video, she alleged that the power supply in the locality was being interrupted almost every night from around 11.00 pm until 4.00 or 5.00 am. The ongoing outages, she said, left her mentally exhausted and physically drained.
As the video continues, the woman couldn’t hold her tears while speaking about the mental and physical exhaustion she has been going through without proper sleep for several days. She also stresses that repeated complaints to the authorities had gone unheard.
To protest the power outage, she carried a pillow and visited the local electricity office late at night. Responding to comments suggesting she buy an inverter, the woman clarified that purchasing one was not financially feasible for her.
Watch here:
🚨Crying for sleep: A working Women’s breakdown exposes Navi Mumbai’s power crisis.
A heartbreaking video of a working woman from Sector 8, Ulwe Navi Mumbai is going viral.
She returns from work at 11 PM and leaves again at 6 AM, but has to spend those crucial resting hours… pic.twitter.com/fibaHdy8TZ
— Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) June 7, 2026
📍Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.
This woman gets up at 6 am to go for work and returns home at 11.30 pm– getting barely 6 hrs to sleep.Story continues below this ad
For past week there was power cut in her area every night. She couldn’t sleep.
Her complaints fell on deaf ears. She posted on SM. People advised her to… pic.twitter.com/wqVF7Ggc0u
— PunsterX (@PunsterX) June 7, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, with several users resonating with the situation. “No sleep, no power, no relief. How long are residents supposed to suffer?” a user wrote. “What’s the fault of this lady? Why should she endure all these hardships for no fault of hers. She is already up for so much to her family. She deserves support and encouragement. Anyone of us can be in these tough times,” another user commented.
“Now a days we can’t just go out and sleep on terrace thinking it will be cool because of unusually hot climate this year. Even in villages where there are much of trees coverages, it is still hot,” a third user reacted.
Last month, TV actor Rupali Ganguly slammed the Adani Group, the power distributor serving her area, over power cuts. She also shared that the company’s chatbot was unable to assist her with the issue.