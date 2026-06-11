Exhausted by nightly power cuts, Navi Mumbai woman breaks down, takes pillow to electricity office

The woman couldn't hold her tears while speaking about the mental and physical exhaustion she has been going through without proper sleep (Photo: @rameshofficial0/X)

A video of a woman expressing disappointment over long power cuts in Navi Mumbai with a unique ‘pillow protest’ has grabbed social media attention.

The woman, who lives in Sector 8 of Ulwe, shared that her demanding schedule leaves her with very little time to rest. She explained that she typically gets home around 11 pm and has to leave for work again by 6 am.

However, for the past couple of weeks, she claimed, regular electricity outages have made even those few hours of sleep impossible.

Sleepless nights due to power outage

In the now-viral video, she alleged that the power supply in the locality was being interrupted almost every night from around 11.00 pm until 4.00 or 5.00 am. The ongoing outages, she said, left her mentally exhausted and physically drained.