‘Swimming in heaven’: Natural pool in the hills wows Anand Mahindra, photo goes viral

As the image went viral, many also feared that an increase will footfall will also increase pollution in the area.

As the temperature keeps rising, there is no better way to beat the heat than by taking a dip in a swimming pool. But what if the pool was surrounded by mountains? While it might seem like a fantasy, a photo of such a pool is going viral and has even business tycoon Anand Mahindra excited, who says he can’t wait to visit it.

It all started when Mahindra came across a tweet with the stunning image showing a man in the pool surrounded by many trees under the open sky. One Siddharth Bakaria had tweeted out the photo last month with the message: “No other swimming pool is better than this natural swimming pool.” After several days, the image caught the attention of Mahindra, who was blown away by the natural setting.

Highly impressed by the image, he retweeted it and wrote: “Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience.”

Intrigued by it, he tagged the user to ask where the amazing swimming pool was located, adding: “Need GPS coordinates!”

Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2021

But many social media users said that the GPS coordinates should not be shared publicly as they feared that the untouched beauty of the place may suffer if too many tourists visit the spot.

However, the location of the place was soon revealed on social media — the photo was from a village in Uttarkhand’s Pithoragarh district. The photo of the village — known as Khela in Dharchula — was taken and shared by traveller and photographer Dhami Naresh last year.

While some were left amazed by the unfazed beauty of the place, many others on social media shared photos of similar locations across the country which have natural swimming pools, asking Mahindra to add all these spots to his bucket list. Many others pointed out that the place would offer an experience of “swimming in heaven”.