scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

‘Natural jugaad’: Video of old man wearing neem and tulsi mask goes viral

This was not the only incident where people have been seen wearing such 'jugaad' masks recently. Another man from Uttar Pradesh was recently seen wearing a similar neem mesh mask.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2021 10:31:41 am
covid, covid 19, covid 19 cures, covid mask, natural mask, herbal mask, covid-19, pandemic, neem mask, tulsi, covidiot, jugaad, viral video, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news“Not sure this mask will help… necessity is the mother of jugaad,” wrote the user while sharing the video.

While India reels from the disastrous impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several new guidelines recommend wearing double masks in public areas is the best way to curb the pandemic. However, some seem to have come up with their own quirky jugaad to fight the disease.

In a video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter, an old man from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh can be seen wearing a mesh mask filled with neem and tulsi leaves. “Not sure this mask will help… Necessity is the mother of Jugaad,” wrote Sharma, while sharing the clip which has now gone viral on social media.

The man in the clip goes onto explains the medicinal properties of neem and tulsi and adds that the mask he is using is more useful than surgical, cloth and N95 masks that people have been using.

Many have criticised this bizarre face mask. “Basil and neem are medicinal plants and believed to release O2,” wrote a user while criticising the man. “But the sole purpose of a mask is to FILTER aerosol & airborne µparticles. Unscientific masks such as this won’t even filter respiratory droplets of the size of 1µm = 1000 nm,” he added.

This was not the only incident where people have been seen wearing such herbal neem masks recently. Another man from Uttar Pradesh was recently seen wearing a similar neem mesh mask.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x