‘Natural jugaad’: Video of old man wearing neem and tulsi mask goes viral

“Not sure this mask will help… necessity is the mother of jugaad,” wrote the user while sharing the video.

While India reels from the disastrous impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several new guidelines recommend wearing double masks in public areas is the best way to curb the pandemic. However, some seem to have come up with their own quirky jugaad to fight the disease.

In a video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter, an old man from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh can be seen wearing a mesh mask filled with neem and tulsi leaves. “Not sure this mask will help… Necessity is the mother of Jugaad,” wrote Sharma, while sharing the clip which has now gone viral on social media.

The man in the clip goes onto explains the medicinal properties of neem and tulsi and adds that the mask he is using is more useful than surgical, cloth and N95 masks that people have been using.

Many have criticised this bizarre face mask. “Basil and neem are medicinal plants and believed to release O2,” wrote a user while criticising the man. “But the sole purpose of a mask is to FILTER aerosol & airborne µparticles. Unscientific masks such as this won’t even filter respiratory droplets of the size of 1µm = 1000 nm,” he added.

Basil & neem are medicinal plants & believed to release O2. But the sole purpose of a mask is to FILTER aerosol & airborne µparticles. Unscientific masks such as this won’t even filter respiratory droplets of the size of 1µm = 1000 nm. Diameter of #SARSCoV2 is from 50 to150 nm. https://t.co/tm6FgpOZkn — lifeontop MEDICINE (@lifeontopMED) May 24, 2021

This was not the only incident where people have been seen wearing such herbal neem masks recently. Another man from Uttar Pradesh was recently seen wearing a similar neem mesh mask.

Neem leaf mask. Necessity is the mother of invention. Father of invention is still clueless 😛😛 pic.twitter.com/WSD1lip7g2 — Abhishek (@eyesurgeon9) May 22, 2021

Combination (mask n medicine)😀 — Divya Sharma (@DivyaSh56983421) May 23, 2021