Friday, December 27, 2019

National Mathematics Day: Desi netizens share their struggles with the ‘controversial subject’

On National Mathematics Day. many netizens made the most of the opportunity to express their love-hate relationship with the subject.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 1:25:03 pm
National Mathematics Day, math, math problems, Maths day, twitter reactions, National Mathematics Day tweets, trending, indian express, indian express news For many, maths has often been a controversial subject. While some aced all the “problems”, others barely managed to pass the subject.

On the occasion of National Mathematics Day, several netizens took to social media to pay tribute to Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics day to commemorate Ramanujan’s 125th birth anniversary.

However, many desi netizens made the most of the opportunity to express their love-hate relationship with the subject. For many, maths has often been a controversial subject. While some aced all the “problems”, others barely managed to pass the subject.

Taking to Twitter, many shared their struggles with math. “Dear Maths, You’ve decided careers of plenty of my peers single-handedly. Sincerely, Adult millennial lawyers faced with a career choice in 11th grade,” tweeted a user along with the trending hashtag #nationalmathematicsday.

