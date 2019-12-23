National Mathematics Day: Desi netizens share their struggles with the ‘controversial subject’

For many, maths has often been a controversial subject. While some aced all the “problems”, others barely managed to pass the subject. For many, maths has often been a controversial subject. While some aced all the “problems”, others barely managed to pass the subject.

On the occasion of National Mathematics Day, several netizens took to social media to pay tribute to Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics day to commemorate Ramanujan’s 125th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, many shared their struggles with math. “Dear Maths, You’ve decided careers of plenty of my peers single-handedly. Sincerely, Adult millennial lawyers faced with a career choice in 11th grade,” tweeted a user along with the trending hashtag #nationalmathematicsday.

“The only thing i learned in math is that i hate math🙄#HappyMathematicsday — ⚕️डॉ. गुलाटी 2.0Ⓜ️⚕️ (@Mr_Soni_Says) December 22, 2019

