Watch: Nashik jewellery store staff fight back as robbers pull a gun on them

Staff members at a jewellery store in Nashik, Maharashtra, fought back after a group of men attempted a robbery, reportedly opened fire and injured one person before fleeing.
The incident occurred at Samruddhi Jewellers on Hirawadi Road in the city’s Panchavati locality. The incident’s CCTV footage shows five or six robbers entering the showroom, triggering panic among the staff. It begins with the unidentified men entering the showroom and threatening the two female staff members with a gun.
As the video continues, they can be seen thrashing a male staff member. Despite the frightening sight, the three staff members can be seen fighting back. The video ends with them fleeing the scene.
Watch here:
Armed gang of 5-6 robbers on 2 bikes tried robbing Samruddhi Jewellers on Hirawadi Road, Panchavati, Nashik today. One person injured by gun butt. Police at scene, forensics collecting evidence, manhunt underway. pic.twitter.com/zYg41hXKjX
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 16, 2026
The video has gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Law and order are collapsing while citizens are left terrified. Criminals are getting bolder because they know the system is weak,” an X user wrote. “This is extremely shocking and dangerous. Criminals openly carrying weapons and attacking people in public cannot be tolerated. Hope the injured person recovers soon and the police catch all the accused quickly,” another user commented.
“The couple is brav, they just didn’t surrender, fought back,” a third user reacted.
During the incident, several shots were fired, and one person was allegedly attacked with the butt of a firearm, resulting in injuries, News 18 reported.
The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors stated that his condition was stable.
Soon after the incident, personnel from the Panchavati police station arrived at the spot. A forensic team has also started gathering evidence from the crime scene as part of the investigation, the report added.
DISCLAIMER: The information and accompanying social media footage are presented for reporting purposes to cover a breaking public safety incident and should not be used as an authoritative legal account or an instruction on handling dangerous encounters.