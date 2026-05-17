Watch: Nashik jewellery store staff fight back as robbers pull a gun on them

Despite the frightening sight, the three staff members can be seen fighting back (Photo: @gharkekalesh/X)

Staff members at a jewellery store in Nashik, Maharashtra, fought back after a group of men attempted a robbery, reportedly opened fire and injured one person before fleeing.

The incident occurred at Samruddhi Jewellers on Hirawadi Road in the city’s Panchavati locality. The incident’s CCTV footage shows five or six robbers entering the showroom, triggering panic among the staff. It begins with the unidentified men entering the showroom and threatening the two female staff members with a gun.

As the video continues, they can be seen thrashing a male staff member. Despite the frightening sight, the three staff members can be seen fighting back. The video ends with them fleeing the scene.