Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

NASA’s InSight Mars lander signs off, netizens bid emotional farewell: ‘My power’s really low…’

NASA’s InSight Mars lander was put on a red planet in 2018.

A little over four years after it was launched on Mars, NASA’s InSigh lander is finally inching closer to shutting down its operations. In the course of four years since 2018, the lander provided crucial insights into the geological processes and the interior structure of Mars.

On December 20, the Twitter handle of InSight lander tweeted, “My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me.”

This poignant tweet, even if it is coming on the behalf of a machine with no feelings, is stirring deep emotions among netizens. This parting tweet has already racked up more than 6.4 lakh likes. In the comments, people are expressing feelings such as grief that one would experience at a loved one’s farewell.

It is also interesting to note that the InSight lander’s previous tweets also alluded to the fact that its operations might come to an end soon as the solar panels that were powering it were covered with dust that made it hard to generate power.

Expressing the reason why many people were feeling sad over a mars lander, a Twitter user wrote, “Even if it’s only a robot, it’s an honorary member of humanity. I would argue that it’s symbolic of humanity itself. Us, launching our little creations into space, hoping to feel closer to the chaotic and beautiful universe we know so little about. Rest easy, my friend.”

Another person commented on the tweet, “I cannot handle any more of these please do not give these sweet little robots personalities anymore”.

People also noted the fact that NASA used social media to successfully communicate the lander’s progress in a first-person voice and hence humanised the machine which made people attached to it.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:45:50 pm
