A little over four years after it was launched on Mars, NASA’s InSigh lander is finally inching closer to shutting down its operations. In the course of four years since 2018, the lander provided crucial insights into the geological processes and the interior structure of Mars.

On December 20, the Twitter handle of InSight lander tweeted, “My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me.”

ALSO READ | NASA shares time-lapse video of the Sun over 20 years

This poignant tweet, even if it is coming on the behalf of a machine with no feelings, is stirring deep emotions among netizens. This parting tweet has already racked up more than 6.4 lakh likes. In the comments, people are expressing feelings such as grief that one would experience at a loved one’s farewell.

My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me. pic.twitter.com/wkYKww15kQ — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) December 19, 2022

It is also interesting to note that the InSight lander’s previous tweets also alluded to the fact that its operations might come to an end soon as the solar panels that were powering it were covered with dust that made it hard to generate power.

I’m getting close to the end here, due to dust gathering on my solar panels, making it hard to generate power. People often ask: don’t I have a way to dust myself off (wiper, blower, etc.)? It’s a fair question, and the short answer is this: (🧵) pic.twitter.com/fbFjj4AXf3 — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) November 10, 2022

Everyone should be so lucky to have a supportive community like you all. Thanks for all the kind postcards you’ve written. If you’d like to send well-wishes to me or my team back on Earth, I’m sure they’d love to read them. 💌 Send your postcard here: https://t.co/u831ev7bXk pic.twitter.com/wcYyJHsUoT — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) December 16, 2022

Expressing the reason why many people were feeling sad over a mars lander, a Twitter user wrote, “Even if it’s only a robot, it’s an honorary member of humanity. I would argue that it’s symbolic of humanity itself. Us, launching our little creations into space, hoping to feel closer to the chaotic and beautiful universe we know so little about. Rest easy, my friend.”

I cannot handle any more of these please do not give these sweet little robots personalities anymore pic.twitter.com/qUikoq111S — UrsaFlare 🐀 (@FlareUrsa) December 20, 2022

They are not human. However… It is for more than mere symbolism or imagination that we shed these tears. They matter to us, to each other, to the dreams of who came before and the hopes for those who follow. Advertisement They matter, because we know that they are part of our humanity. — Exen (@exentrik137) December 20, 2022

NOOOOO PLEASE SOMEONE SEND A BATTERY. NASA SEND ME ILL REPLACE THE BATTERY I DONT CARE pic.twitter.com/HenOnlc772 — lil uzi stan (@lcdlia) December 20, 2022

Why am I crying over a robot? — Scott Turek (@ScottTurek) December 19, 2022

stop this rn. why would you make him be like wall-e and make me cry about him — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) December 19, 2022

Another person commented on the tweet, “I cannot handle any more of these please do not give these sweet little robots personalities anymore”.

People also noted the fact that NASA used social media to successfully communicate the lander’s progress in a first-person voice and hence humanised the machine which made people attached to it.