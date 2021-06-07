scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
Watch: Mesmerising view of Space X Dragon resupply spacecraft during daytime as it heads to space station

According to a blog post by NASA, the Dragon capsule was loaded with 7,300 pounds of science experiments, new solar arrays, and other cargo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 2:00:19 pm
The spacecraft launched at 1:29 pm Eastern Day Time(EDT) on June 3 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and automatically docked to the space station's Harmony module, at around 5 am, June 5.

As the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft headed towards the International Space Station (ISS), it was seen flying into orbital during the daytime on Saturday. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), SpaceX Dragon has become the fifth spacecraft that is docked at the space station.

Sharing the mesmerizing footage on Twitter, the NASA handle wrote: “The SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime as it continues an approach to the Space Station for docking this morning.”

“It was a great approach and was awesome watching it come on in, and we’re glad it’s here,” NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough told flight controllers after docking, as per science.com. “Looking forward to all the science and other goodies that it brought up along with our EVA solar arrays. It’s going to be a great few weeks as we get into Dragon and get things out.”

According to a blog post by NASA, the Dragon capsule was loaded with 7,300 pounds of science experiments, new solar arrays, and other cargo.

The spacecraft launched at 1:29 pm Eastern Day Time(EDT) on June 3 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and automatically docked at the space station’s Harmony module, at around 5 am, June 5.

The 22nd contracted resupply mission for SpaceX also delivered new ISS Roll-out Solar Arrays (iROSA) to the space station, which the astronauts will install during the spacewalks planned for June 16 and 20.

