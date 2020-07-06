scorecardresearch
Calling it “last night’s fireworks”, NASA astronaut shares pictures of Neowise comet

Astronaut Bob Behnken shared several pictures of the comet captured by the ISS camera and it has since been shared widely on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 6, 2020 6:52:01 pm
NASA, Neowise, Neowise comet, Neowise telescope, NASA Neowise, ISS, International Space Station, Bob Behnken, Trending news, Indian Express news Comet Neowise, catalogued as C/2020 F3 was discovered on March 27, 2020, by the Neowise space telescope. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Bob Behnken)

A NASA astronaut who is currently onboard the International Space Station (ISS)captured several images of the newly discovered comet Neowise on Sunday and shared them on social media.

Astronaut Bob Behnken shared several pictures of the comet captured by the ISS camera, which are now being shared widely on social media.

Comet Neowise, catalogued as C/2020 F3 was discovered on March 27, 2020, by the Neowise space telescope, short for the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.

Take a look:

While many were left mesmerised by the pictures, others shared pictures of the comet as seen from Earth. Take a look here:

According to reports, the comet will be closest to the Earth on July 23.

