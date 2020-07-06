Calling it “last night’s fireworks”, NASA astronaut shares pictures of Neowise comet

Comet Neowise, catalogued as C/2020 F3 was discovered on March 27, 2020, by the Neowise space telescope. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Bob Behnken) Comet Neowise, catalogued as C/2020 F3 was discovered on March 27, 2020, by the Neowise space telescope. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Bob Behnken)

A NASA astronaut who is currently onboard the International Space Station (ISS)captured several images of the newly discovered comet Neowise on Sunday and shared them on social media.

Astronaut Bob Behnken shared several pictures of the comet captured by the ISS camera, which are now being shared widely on social media.

Comet Neowise, catalogued as C/2020 F3 was discovered on March 27, 2020, by the Neowise space telescope, short for the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.

Take a look:

While many were left mesmerised by the pictures, others shared pictures of the comet as seen from Earth. Take a look here:

Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise image taken with 300mm lens, f/5.6, Nikon Z6, 0,4s, ISO 1600 from Wolfurt / Austria. The comet was clearly visible with the unaided eye, it was beautiful in the 10×50 binoculars. #comet #neowise pic.twitter.com/hBGeJZKtie — Philipp Salzgeber (@astro_graph) July 5, 2020

#Comet C/2020 F3 #NEOWISE over Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, AZ. Photographed with astro-modified Sony A7s and 400/5.6 telephoto lens. 38 frames of 0.25s exposure, background grandient removed and stacked. 2020-07-04 ~11:30 UTC pic.twitter.com/lXVlPbrMxW — Yujing “Eugene” Qin (@yujing_qin) July 4, 2020

I have a strong dislike of early mornings—but so worth it today because wow is that comet beautiful! C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) I was at Sunset Crater by 4AM. It was an easy naked-eye object, but really rewarding through binoculars. Last pic is closest to naked eye scale.#neowise pic.twitter.com/1I0Cx2fZQJ — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 5, 2020

Mysterious and dreamy — 🌟𝓛𝓪𝔂𝓛𝓪🚀💥 (@5parisN) July 5, 2020

I see the comet! — Dee M (@DeeM86717588) July 6, 2020

How lucky you are looking world from another view…. I want to be… — Jayaraju Yadla (@JayarajuYadla) July 6, 2020

That is awesome! — Snoopy (@TheSnoopySnoop) July 5, 2020

What a very beautiful🥺

I want to go to space before dying .👁 — to-fua- (@toufufaaa) July 5, 2020

I wanna go to space — It is I (@MeMrfahrenheit) July 5, 2020

Wow! You and @Astro_Doug’s photos from space are amazing! Please keep posting them! 😊 — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) July 5, 2020

According to reports, the comet will be closest to the Earth on July 23.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd