‘Endangered & a massive female’: This narrow-headed softshell turtle was rescued. Watch video

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a video showing the rescue of a narrow-headed softshell turtle on Twitter.

The clip shows the turtle tied up in a net and later inside a vehicle of the forest department. The turtle is then carried by forest officials near a water body and ferried on a boat. After freeing it from the net, the turtle is released into the water. It takes a plunge into the water and after a while, pops its head up and swims away.

“This massive Narrow Headed Shoftshell turtle was timely rescued. Endangered & a massive female. After treatment released successfully by our team in deep water,” tweeted Kaswan.

Watch the video here:

This massive Narrow Headed Shoftshell turtle was timely rescued. Endangered & a massive female. After treatment released successfully by our team in deep water. pic.twitter.com/VM16EdnV9G — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 20, 2022

The forest officials earned plaudits online for rescuing the turtle. “You are all doing a great job and it matters for these innocent creatures and their future survival,” commented a user.

You are all doing a great job and it matters for these innocent creatures and their future survival.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — IndianFirst (@hpbindass) April 20, 2022

I COULD SEE THE TURTLE HAPPY WHEN IT WAS RELEASED TO IT’S HOME — 🇮🇳꧁╭⊱ɃØɌN ŦØ WƗN ǤȺMɆɌS⊱╮꧂🇮🇳 (@AKSHAYFRIDAY11) April 20, 2022

👏🏻👏🏻Respect, appreciation for this duty of goodness & co-existence.🙏🏻❤️ — Preeti Hoon (@preetiihoon) April 20, 2022

The clip shared at 7:51 pm Wednesday garnered more than 2,04,000 views so far.

As per the Wildlife Institute of India, the Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle is mainly found in South Asia, especially in the Indus, Ganga, Godavari, Coleroon, Mahanadi, and Padma rivers. The species has been spotted in West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Goa in India.

The species requires a highly specialised habitat and its distribution in India is patchy. Recent records have listed the species from the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries. Narrow-headed soft-shell turtles are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Before this, the Chennai customs department also earned praise online for rescuing an Olive Ridley turtle trapped in a fishing net in February this year.