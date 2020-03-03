NoSir and plenty of memes: How people reacted to PM Modi ‘giving up’ social media

The people on the internet went berserk after Narendra Modi hinted he might quit all social media platforms. The people on the internet went berserk after Narendra Modi hinted he might quit all social media platforms.

Late on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts prompting a wave of reactions on social media, which included pleas, jokes and memes. The second-most followed politician globally on social media, Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 35.2 million on Instagram, 4.51 million on YouTube and 44.73 million on Facebook.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi’s official handle tweeted.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Many came up with hashtag campaigns like #ModiQuitsSocialMedia, #NoSir, #NoModiNoTwitter and #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter to convince the prime minister to drop the idea.

But it also prompted jokes. While some said it sounded like a promise students make before their exams, others shared memes to ask Modi to stay. Some shared memes about how CEOs of tech companies might react if the Indian prime minister exits these platforms, and others speculated that it could mean the launch of a ‘made in India’ social media platform.

Ye keh raha hai iss hafte se sunday hata dete hai. pic.twitter.com/TlkwsuHbaX — BING (@ya_jhakaas) March 2, 2020

Modi fan requesting Modi ji not to leave Social Media.#NoSir pic.twitter.com/76hbsWoUUg — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 2, 2020

Amruta keh rahi hai vo gana chhod degi par aap twitter mat chhodiye😭 pic.twitter.com/xo2lQ1Gal2 — tipu_ (@onetiponehand_) March 2, 2020

PM modi tweeted he is giving up his all social Media accounts People on all social Media platform to Modi ji: pic.twitter.com/bphxBkwOH6 — Brahma 🌿 (@dTweetOfBrahma) March 2, 2020

Me *logs into social media accounts* *sees everyone getting married* Me : https://t.co/cE2bFdELE2 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 2, 2020

Exam aa rahe hai ab bihar ke, facebook Twitter se dur rah thoda. pic.twitter.com/qs09MSLTXc — Manish (@Man_isssh) March 2, 2020

Me when @narendramodi ji told he is going to leave social media account.#NoSir pic.twitter.com/bIPMB9hSQZ — Maddy🇮🇳 (@Madhavkoolkarni) March 2, 2020

The first political reaction to the announcement came from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” he tweeted. This drew a sharp response from Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb who replied to Rahul Gandhi: “So that’s the reason Sonia Gandhi doesn’t have any Social Media account?”.

Modi’s announcement is startling given how he has gone the extra mile to engage with tech leaders. The BJP, under Modi and Amit Shah was the first party to create IT cells from mandal to the national level to spread its message. Modi and Shah repeatedly met social media volunteers, encouraging them to propagate the party’s “messages”.

