PM Modi retweets link to buy ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ merchandise

The sale of merchandise comes days after more than 20,000 cups with ‘NaMo Again 2019’ printed on them were distributed to tea sellers in Sadar Bazar.

Following the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign, merchandise printed with the catchphrase were shared online and even gained Prime Minister’s support as Narendra Modi retweeted the post. “The #MainBhiChowkidar programme on the 31st will look even better with the attractive merchandise! Have you ordered yours?” read the tweet shared by the official handle of Modi.

The campaign started off with Modi prefixing his official Twitter handle name with “Chowkidar” and it did not take long for people to follow. Soon the trend took over the Internet followed by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers adding the prefix to their names.

Products such as t-shirts, caps, pens, stickers, notebooks with the catchphrase printed on them are being sold by a verified Twitter account NaMo Merchandise as well as on the NaMo App as claimed by the bio of the Twitter account.

The sale of merchandise comes days after more than 20,000 cups with ‘NaMo Again 2019’ printed on them were distributed to tea sellers in Sadar Bazar. “The target is to reach more than 50,000 this week. The numbers will increase after that. We will give these cups to tea sellers across Delhi,” Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash said.

However, Modi’s post has not gone down well with some netizens, who trolled him for selling t-shirts online.

