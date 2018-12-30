PM Narendra Modi’s ‘new look’ goes viral on Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Port Blair on Saturday evening, has managed to impress netizens by slipping into a mundu, a traditional garment worn in southern India.

Modi shared his ‘new look’ on his official Instagram account with the accompanying caption, “A morning in scenic Port Blair…an early sunrise and traditional attire. Thinking about the brave heroes of our freedom struggle, who gave their lives for our freedom.”

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many complimenting the prime minister’s latest look and the photographer for the “amazing” click.

Modi will be hoisting a 150-metre high national flag at Port Blair to mark the 75th anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s declaration of the formation of the Azad Hind government in 1943.

Besides the flag hoisting, the PM is expected to release a commemorative postal stamp and a coin to mark the day. Moreover, he is also set to launch several infrastructure projects in the region.