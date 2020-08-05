scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
How netizens reacted to PM Modi mistakenly calling UP CM ‘Aditya Yoginath ji’ in speech

#AdityaYoginath started trending on social media after a small slip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while introducing the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in his speech at Ayodhya.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 6:32:06 pm
ram mandir, ayodhya bhoomi pujan, modi ayodhya speech, aditya yoginath, modi yogi name change, ram mandir news, modi ram mandir, pm modi, modi, narendra modi, modi news, ram mandir latest news, ayodhya ram mandir, ayodhya ram mandir, ayodhya ram mandir news, ayodhya ram mandir today news, ayodhya ram mandir latest news, indian express, viral news Introducing all present on the dais with, PM Modi in a gaffe referred to UP CM as “shriman Aditya Yoginath”. (Source: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)

During his speech at Ayodhya after the bhoomi pujan for a new Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “Aditya Yoginath”, and on social media people reacted with memes.

At the start of his speech while introducing those on the stage with him, Modi said: “Uttar Pradesh ke urjawan, yashaswi, lokpriya mukhya mantri sriman Aditya Yoginathji (Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic, successful and popular chief minister Aditya Yoginathji)”.

Watch the moment here:

Many on social media thought the slip was ironic given the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been credited with changing many towns and cities in the state. Here’s how people reacted:

Sharing the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister said the proposed Ram temple would become a modern symbol of India’s traditions.

Modi made a quick visit to Hanumangarhi temple before attending the ground-breaking ceremony for the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’, where he offered prayers and he was gifted a silver crown, a stole embossed with the name of Lord Ram, and headgear.

