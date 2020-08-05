How netizens reacted to PM Modi mistakenly calling UP CM ‘Aditya Yoginath ji’ in speech

Introducing all present on the dais with, PM Modi in a gaffe referred to UP CM as “shriman Aditya Yoginath”. (Source: Narendra Modi/ Twitter) Introducing all present on the dais with, PM Modi in a gaffe referred to UP CM as “shriman Aditya Yoginath”. (Source: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)

During his speech at Ayodhya after the bhoomi pujan for a new Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “Aditya Yoginath”, and on social media people reacted with memes.

At the start of his speech while introducing those on the stage with him, Modi said: “Uttar Pradesh ke urjawan, yashaswi, lokpriya mukhya mantri sriman Aditya Yoginathji (Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic, successful and popular chief minister Aditya Yoginathji)”.

Watch the moment here:

Many on social media thought the slip was ironic given the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been credited with changing many towns and cities in the state. Here’s how people reacted:

For the first time in History, Yogi Adityanath Ji lost the game of changing name.#JaiShreeRam #ModiJi #YogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/4sCKMEaPso — RAMBO (@RambosOutlook) August 5, 2020

Yogi Adityanath ji ne kai naam badle, Modiji ne Yogi ji ka naam hi Aditya Yoginath ji kar diya 🙏 #RamMandir #RamMandirAyodhya pic.twitter.com/hZQYxYLOiN — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) August 5, 2020

Only Modi ji can do this, sabka naam badalne Wale ka naam badal diya. #AdityaYogiNath — Shubham Gaur (@_ShubhamGaur) August 5, 2020

Modi ji after saying Aditya YogiNath : pic.twitter.com/p3jdQdHbED — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) August 5, 2020

#RamMandir When Modi Ji said Aditya Yoginath instead of Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/OisX0xEEMI — Jitesh Rochlani (@JRism9) August 5, 2020

Modi ji : Aditya Yoginath. Meanwhile Yogi ji (the masterof name changer) : #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/5VK1aB566U — Nikhil Kumar Sharma (@iamsharmanikhil) August 5, 2020

Modi ji: “Aditya yoginath”. Meanwhile Yogi Adityanath: pic.twitter.com/cWlzeVNdkV — Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) August 5, 2020

Sharing the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister said the proposed Ram temple would become a modern symbol of India’s traditions.

Modi made a quick visit to Hanumangarhi temple before attending the ground-breaking ceremony for the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’, where he offered prayers and he was gifted a silver crown, a stole embossed with the name of Lord Ram, and headgear.

