Narendra Modi’s ‘Jab We Met’ tweet to Kartik Aarya’s ‘Backfie with PM’ post is winning hearts

Not too long ago, actor Kartik Aaryan tweeted a picture with Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan captioned, “Losers’ backfie with the Honorable PM!” Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not posing for the picture, his back was visible in it. The post, that caught the attention of many on social media also managed to reach the prime minister.

Responding to Aaryan’s tweet, Modi tweeted, “Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion.” Many were left amused after reading Modi’s response that tactfully crunched two movies directed by Ali — Jab We Met and Rockstar — in one tweet.

Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion. :) https://t.co/1Ud7D5jIvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many commenting on Modi’s ‘epic’ reply.

Woow! What a word play….. Feeling gd 4 @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/K5lTkKFvCH — Divesh Panday (@rncjhs) January 21, 2019

My PM is cooler than yours? No Doubt xD https://t.co/YOLgXlNrqf — Prakhar Tandon (@PrakharATandon) January 21, 2019

All I noticed was ‘Jab We Met’ 🙈 Epic🤭 https://t.co/zII9XFnXBI — Prerna❤️Shahid▶Presha😍❤ (@prernaluvsshak) January 21, 2019

The photograph was clicked at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema, where the prime minister addressed a gathering of filmmakers, actors and more.