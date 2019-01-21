Toggle Menu
Narendra Modi’s ‘Jab We Met’ tweet to Kartik Aarya’s ‘Backfie with PM’ post is winning heartshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/narendra-modi-kartik-aaryas-backfie-jab-we-met-rockstar-5548527/

Narendra Modi’s ‘Jab We Met’ tweet to Kartik Aarya’s ‘Backfie with PM’ post is winning hearts

Responding to Aaryan's tweet, Modi tweeted, "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion." Many were left amused after reading Modi's response that tactfully placed movies directed by Ali -- Jab We Met and Rockstar -- in one tweet.

Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi tweet, Kartik Aarya, Kartik Aarya backfie comment, Narendra Modi responds to Kartik Aarya ,
Narendra Modi’s epic response to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘backfie’ tweet has impressed netizens.

Not too long ago, actor Kartik Aaryan tweeted a picture with Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan captioned, “Losers’ backfie with the Honorable PM!” Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not posing for the picture, his back was visible in it. The post, that caught the attention of many on social media also managed to reach the prime minister.

Responding to Aaryan’s tweet, Modi tweeted, “Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion.” Many were left amused after reading Modi’s response that tactfully crunched two movies directed by Ali — Jab We Met and Rockstar — in one tweet.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many commenting on Modi’s ‘epic’ reply.

The photograph was clicked at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema, where the prime minister addressed a gathering of filmmakers, actors and more.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Salman Khan's lookalike in Karachi
2 How do you draw an X? This tweet has left netizens puzzled
3 Family finds python inside home toilet; worst nightmare comes true, say netizens