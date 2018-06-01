VIDEO: PM Modi was greeted with a Bollywood song on his visit to Indonesia

Singer Fryda Lucyana sang a soulful rendition of the song ‘Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamaal’ (originally sung by Asha Bhonsle for the movie Jagriti in 1954) (Source: PMO India/Twitter) Singer Fryda Lucyana sang a soulful rendition of the song ‘Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamaal’ (originally sung by Asha Bhonsle for the movie Jagriti in 1954) (Source: PMO India/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Indonesia recently for a one-day visit, was welcomed in the most quintessentially Indian way possible — with a Bollywood song. Singer Fryda Lucyana sang a soulful rendition of the song ‘Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamaal’ (originally sung by Asha Bhonsle for the movie Jagriti in 1954) and the PM seemed nothing less than bowled over. The PMO India’s Twitter account shared the video of Lucyana greeting him with such a heartwarming gesture. This took place at the welcome banquet that was arranged by Joko Widodo, the Indonesian President. The caption, along with which the video was posted, read: “A wonderful rendition of ‘Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamal’ sung by Fryda Lucyana at the banquet hosted by President @jokowi for PM @narendramodi.”

Watch the video here.

A wonderful rendition of ‘Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamal’ sung by Fryda Lucyana at the banquet hosted by President @jokowi for PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/JvU6E3OXdy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 30, 2018

Enthralling, isn’t it?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd