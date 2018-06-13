Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s challenge, posts fitness video

Accepting Virat Kohli's challenge, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to post moments of him doing his morning exercises. He shared how, in addition to Yoga, his fitness regime also includes walking on a track inspired by the Panchatatvas or the Five Elements of nature.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 9:56:27 am
narendra modi, virat kohli, narendra modi fitness video, narendra modi fitness challenge, virat kohli fitness challenge to narendra modi, narendra modi yoga poses, Indian express, Indian express news PM Narendra Modi was challenged by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was nominated by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, in the #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

For those who have been waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fitness video after he accepted Virat Kohli’s #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge, we have good news for you. The PM took to his Twitter account to post moments of him doing his morning exercises. He shared how, in addition to Yoga, his fitness regime also includes walking on a track inspired by the Panchatatvas or the Five Elements of nature. “Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit” he captioned the one minute 49 seconds video that he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Watch the video here.

Modi was challenged by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was nominated by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, in the #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge. While the PM had promptly responded in affirmative to Kohli’s challenge, he shared the video on June 13 (Wednesday).

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge

Here are some of the responses his video garnered on the micro-blogging site.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now