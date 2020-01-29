Narayana Murthy’s touches Ratan Tata’s feet, wins praise online

“What a touching gesture of humility. A historic moment indeed,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral picture. “What a touching gesture of humility. A historic moment indeed,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral picture.

A photograph of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet as a sign of respect has gone viral on social media, with many lauding the two industrialists for their humility.

The interaction between the two happened at an event in Mumbai where Murthy was to present an award to Tata. The picture was shared on Instagram by Tata along with a caption that read, “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.”

Since being posted online, the hashtag #NarayanaMurthy has been trending with many sharing the heartwarming moment, which has gone viral on several social media platforms.

Two great personalities and yet two humble people. Mr. Ratan Tata feeling humbled and honored for receiving the award by Mr. Narayanan Murthy and Mr.Murthy touched the feet of the former before presenting the award.

Rightly said: Greatness of Man lies in it’s Simplicity. pic.twitter.com/eplVyM6w3M — SMitt (@Astro_Healer_Sh) January 29, 2020

Indian Sanskar.The one touching feet of #RatanTata is #NarayanMurthy.These two are known as India’s biggest businessmen.They were fierce business rivals in the #ITIndustry.But look at humble approach they have for each other. The respect demonstrated by these legends is inspiring pic.twitter.com/RLhMHtYN40 — Debasish Sinha (@debasish_sinha) January 29, 2020

The one touching feet of #RatanTata is none other than #narayanamurthy

These two are known as India’s biggest #Businessmen. They were fierce business rivals in the IT industry.

The values, respect demonstrated by these legends is truly #inspiring.#tatasons @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/OJ44wJNvFC — ESHAN CHATTARAJ (@ESHANCHATTARAJ) January 29, 2020

Narayan Murthy (73 yrs) seeking Blessings of Ratan Tata (82yrs) after handing over the Lifetime Achievement Award at TIEcon.#EpitomeOfTrueLeaders|#TrueCountrymen

I’m proud to hv bn associated with #TATA & #Infosys pic.twitter.com/14ScoB2vuv — Rahul Sharma (@raulsharmaa) January 29, 2020

