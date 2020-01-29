Follow Us:
Narayana Murthy’s touches Ratan Tata’s feet, wins praise online

Since being posted online the hashtag #NarayanaMurthy has been trending online with many sharing the heartwarming moment, which has gone viral on several social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2020 7:00:15 pm
ratan tata, Narayana Murthy. Narayana Murthy touches ratan tata feet viral picture, TiECon, mumbai, Mumbai event, trending, indian express, indian express news “What a touching gesture of humility. A historic moment indeed,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral picture.

A photograph of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet as a sign of respect has gone viral on social media, with many lauding the two industrialists for their humility.

The interaction between the two happened at an event in Mumbai where Murthy was to present an award to Tata. The picture was shared on Instagram by Tata along with a caption that read, “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.”

“What a touching gesture of humility. A historic moment indeed,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral picture.

