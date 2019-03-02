‘I am not supposed to tell you this’: Nagpur Police uses IAF pilot Abhinandan’s line to convey an important message

As IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India on Friday night via the Wagah-Attari border, the country went into an exuberant celebration. Captured by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by ground air defence weapons while thwarting the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace, citizens rooted for his immediate release.

After he was taken in custody, videos emerged on social media showing Abhinandan being attacked by locals in Pakistan, while others showed him being interrogated by the Pakistan Army. One purported clip showed Abhinandan being asked about the details of his mission, when he was heard saying, “I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this.” Ever since then, this line by the air warrior showcasing his grit and composure – made every Indian proud.

As the line went viral, it became the talking point online, inspiring fan arts featuring the pilot to poignant tributes. Even cops used it to convey an important message to all. Taking pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s line, Nagpur Police made a point about cybersecurity. “When someone asks for your OTP : ‘I am not supposed to tell you this'”, the Twitter handle of the law enforcement agency wrote online, welcoming the hero home.

When someone asks for your OTP : “I am not supposed to tell you this”#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🇮🇳#NagpurPolice — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) March 1, 2019

The tweet garnered praise online.

Who handles your account? Nice https://t.co/H78EDhCYZm — Sachin Verma (@sachinverma1) March 1, 2019

Hail the patriotic fervour of India 🇮🇳

Kudos to #NagpurPolice for saluting the Heroes of the Indian Defence Services. Jai Hind! — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) March 1, 2019

Not just the cops, Indians saluted him for his bravery and shared his line online, including ace cricketer Virender Sehwag.

How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage 🙏 #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you.#WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis pic.twitter.com/IfqBFNNa3T — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2019

Q : What’s the bravest line have you ever heard?

Ans : I am not supposed to tell you this!#WelcomeHomeHero pic.twitter.com/C0pFpKjtBO — Vishal (@vishal_nagan) March 1, 2019

“I am not supposed to tell you that “ Now this line has a separate fan base😎#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/DV3zb08oSL — SRINIVAS SAILENDRA (@sailendra3939) March 1, 2019

Welcome Back Champion! India will never forget these words ‘I am not supposed to tell you this’. Jai Hind🇮🇳#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/Gt3nYxuiB4 — Shivendra Pratap Singh (@shivendralive) March 1, 2019

“I am not supposed to tell you this” #WelcomeBackAbinandan pic.twitter.com/ki95KKdcFc — Avinash Karthikeyam (@lovecodeerror) March 1, 2019

"I am not supposed to tell you that…." This dialogue deserves a Gallantry Award…#welcomehomeabhinandan pic.twitter.com/P93OpIP9FY — sivaji (@sathvik_96) March 1, 2019

Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Islamabad’s custody for nearly 60 hours, was released at Wagah Border by Pakistani authorities on Friday, a move widely seen as a de-escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring nations.