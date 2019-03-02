‘I am not supposed to tell you this’: Nagpur Police uses IAF pilot Abhinandan’s line to convey an important message

Toggle Menu
As the line went viral, it became the talking point online, inspiring from fan arts featuring the pilot to poignant tributes. And resonating with people's sentiment, even the cops used it to convey an important message to all.

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side. (Source: PTI)

As IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India on Friday night via the Wagah-Attari border, the country went into an exuberant celebration. Captured by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by ground air defence weapons while thwarting the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace, citizens rooted for his immediate release.

After he was taken in custody, videos emerged on social media showing Abhinandan being attacked by locals in Pakistan, while others showed him being interrogated by the Pakistan Army. One purported clip showed Abhinandan being asked about the details of his mission, when he was heard saying, “I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this.” Ever since then, this line by the air warrior showcasing his grit and composure – made every Indian proud.

The tweet garnered praise online.

Not just the cops, Indians saluted him for his bravery and shared his line online, including ace cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Islamabad’s custody for nearly 60 hours, was released at Wagah Border by Pakistani authorities on Friday, a move widely seen as a de-escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

