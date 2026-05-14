Bareilly man lifted 50 metres into air survives; recalls terrifying tale after viral video scare

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The powerful storm that swept across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday left behind scenes of destruction and panic. Amid the chaos, a shocking video from Bareilly district has gone viral online, showing a man being lifted into the air by strong winds after holding onto a tin shed at a wedding venue.
The man, identified in viral videos as Nanhe Miyan, was reportedly near a marriage hall when fierce winds began tearing through the area. However, police officials told the Indian Express reporter that his real name is Nanhe Khan. In an attempt to stop the tin structure from flying away, he grabbed onto one of its iron poles. But the storm proved too strong. Within moments, the entire shed was uprooted, carrying Khan along with it and flinging him high into the air before he eventually crashed into a distant field.
The dramatic footage, widely shared on social media, captures him dangling helplessly as the storm tosses the structure around before he disappears into the fields below.
उत्तर प्रदेश के कई जिलों में आज भीषण बारिश/तूफान के कारण करीब 31 लोगों की मौत हो गई !!
यह Video बरेली का है 👇 pic.twitter.com/5yPXTtz3Iy
— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) May 13, 2026
Now, Miyan himself has spoken about the terrifying ordeal. In a video circulating online, he is seen speaking to a reporter and recalling the moment everything changed. “We had no idea the winds would become so strong. We held onto the rope and ended up being lifted into the air along with it, around 50 metres high,” he said. He also revealed that he suffered injuries and is still facing breathing difficulties after the incident.
बरेली : तूफान में हवा में उड़ने वाले नन्हे मियां बोले– “हमें नहीं पता था कि हवा इतनी तेज आएगी। हम रस्सी पकड़े रहे, उसी के साथ ऊपर चले गए” https://t.co/4p3k2wRkEf pic.twitter.com/hr1FVBSV4d
— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) May 14, 2026
The clip has triggered a flood of reactions online. Writer and comedian Varun Grover reacted saying, “Amazing that he’s able to talk and no injuries on face/head even after that huge fall.”
Another social media user wrote, “Thank goodness little man is alive, otherwise that shot was straight out of a South Indian film.” A third commented, “Thank God we survived. The storm has caused extensive damage in UP.”
The devastating weather system claimed at least 104 lives across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Officials said 52 others were injured in incidents linked to thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and high-speed winds, while 114 animals also died during the extreme conditions. Several districts reported widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and property.
Authorities said most deaths were caused by collapsing walls, uprooted trees, and lightning as dust storms and heavy rain lashed different parts of the state between 8 am and 11.30 pm.