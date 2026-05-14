Bareilly man lifted 50 metres into air survives; recalls terrifying tale after viral video scare

Nanhe Miyan revealed that he suffered injuries and is still facing breathing difficulties after the incident

The powerful storm that swept across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday left behind scenes of destruction and panic. Amid the chaos, a shocking video from Bareilly district has gone viral online, showing a man being lifted into the air by strong winds after holding onto a tin shed at a wedding venue.

The man, identified in viral videos as Nanhe Miyan, was reportedly near a marriage hall when fierce winds began tearing through the area. However, police officials told the Indian Express reporter that his real name is Nanhe Khan. In an attempt to stop the tin structure from flying away, he grabbed onto one of its iron poles. But the storm proved too strong. Within moments, the entire shed was uprooted, carrying Khan along with it and flinging him high into the air before he eventually crashed into a distant field.