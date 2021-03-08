scorecardresearch
‘Wow’: Nandan Nilekani shares encounter between black panther and leopard, shocks netizens

Since being shared online by Nandan Nilekani, the clip of a face-off between a leopard and a panther has garnered over 96,000 views and prompted shocked reactions among netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2021 1:59:45 pm
Black panther leopard encounter, Kabini wildlife sanctuary, black panther, leopard, wild cats, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe 54-second clip features the two wild cats facing one another on a tree.

Time and again, videos of wild cats on social media have left netizens intrigued. The latest one doing the rounds online is that of a black panther and leopard on the verge of an encounter.

The clip, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani along with a caption that read, “Saw today in Kabini wildlife sanctuary — another epic encounter between the black panther and his adversary Scarface!”

The 54-second clip features the two wild cats facing one another on a tree. Moments later, the black panther is seen charging towards the leopard. Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 96,000 views and prompted shocked reactions among netizens. However, many were also curious to know what happened after the encounter between the two wild cats.

