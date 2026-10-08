Nana Patekar dies at 75: ‘Control Uday’ and other iconic memes that won over millennials and Gen Z

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa early on Thursday. He was 75.
A Padma Shri recipient, Patekar made his film debut with Gaman in 1978 and rose to prominence with films such as Parinda (1989) and Krantiveer (1994), which earned him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively.
As the film industry and millions of fans mourn the actor’s death, we have compiled a list of iconic Nana Patekar movie moments that became memes and resonated with millennials and Gen Z.
From “Control Uday” from Welcome to “Le Main Bhi Nacha” from Tum Milo Toh Sahi, here’s a look at the noted actor’s work that lives on as unforgettable meme moments across generations.
See here:
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Tributes poured in for the legendary actor. Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Patekar’s “frank and forthright views”.
“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.
Nana Patekar was last seen in Prime Video’s Subedaar, co-starring Anil Kapoor.