Nana Patekar dies at 75: ‘Control Uday’ and other iconic memes that won over millennials and Gen Z

The Padma Shri actor could not be revived even after “45 minutes of continuous CPR"

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa early on Thursday. He was 75.

A Padma Shri recipient, Patekar made his film debut with Gaman in 1978 and rose to prominence with films such as Parinda (1989) and Krantiveer (1994), which earned him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively.

As the film industry and millions of fans mourn the actor’s death, we have compiled a list of iconic Nana Patekar movie moments that became memes and resonated with millennials and Gen Z.

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Nana Patekar’s iconic memes

From “Control Uday” from Welcome to “Le Main Bhi Nacha” from Tum Milo Toh Sahi, here’s a look at the noted actor’s work that lives on as unforgettable meme moments across generations.