Smriti Irani remembers Nana Patekar; Anand Mahindra compares him to Marlon Brando

Tributes poured in for veteran actor Nana Patekar after he died at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday, aged 75.

Among those remembering the actor, who carved a distinct place for himself in Hindi and Marathi cinema, were former Union minister and television personality Smriti Irani and industrialist Anand Mahindra.

While Irani shared a deeply personal account of their bond, along with a video of Patekar cooking for her, Mahindra remembered him as an actor whose identity extended far beyond the characters he portrayed.

Remembering him affectionately as “Dada”, Irani reflected on their final conversation and the memories that made their bond special. She recalled Patekar had asked her about her visit to him in Pune, a question that has taken on a different meaning following his death.

Writing about their relationship, Irani said his calls would often come without warning, carrying the same easy familiarity every time. “His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice – ‘Kahan hai re?’” she wrote.

She also reflected on how few photographs they had taken together. “Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with,” she wrote.

Irani recalled how she would sometimes call Patekar out of the blue or connect him with young admirers who wanted to speak to him. He would always oblige, she said, revealing a warmth that lay beneath his “unmistakably gruff exterior”.

Story continues below this ad

One memory she said she particularly cherished was of Patekar cooking for her. “No special occasion. Just Dada, being Dada,” she wrote.

However, their last conversation has remained closest to her heart. Recalling his words in Marathi, Irani wrote: “Our last conversation still echoes in my ears.” She remembered him asking, “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?”, wondering when she would come to Pune.

Irani also shared a video of Patekar preparing fish for her. Looking back at her response to his invitation, she wrote, “I said, ‘Soon.’ Guess was not soon enough.”

She ended the emotional post with a heartfelt farewell: “See you on the other side, Dada.”

Read the post:

Dada. That’s what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice – “Kahan hai re?” We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with. I would call him out of the blue, sometimes just to put him on the phone with young talent who admired the legend. And he would oblige, with all the warmth that lay beneath that unmistakably gruff exterior. Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion . Just Dada, being Dada. Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?”

Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, “Soon.” Guess was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada. ❤️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 8, 2026

Story continues below this ad

‘An original’

In a post on X, Mahindra drew a comparison with Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, describing both as performers who became cultural touchstones in their own right.

“There are very few actors who go beyond their craft & become a sensibility unto themselves. For example, say ‘Brando’ & you evoke not just an actor, but a whole attitude, a swagger, a way of looking at the world,” Mahindra wrote, adding, “Nana Patekar belonged to that rare tribe.”

Mahindra acknowledged that he had met Patekar only a couple of times at large events and could not claim to have known him personally. Yet, he said, the actor had a presence that made people feel they understood him.

“Because ‘Nana Patekar’ had come to mean something. Individuality. Authenticity. A refusal to conform. And a wicked sense of humour,” he wrote.

Read the post:

There are very few actors who go beyond their craft & become a sensibility unto themselves. For example, say “Brando” & you evoke not just an actor, but a whole attitude, a swagger, a way of looking at the world. Nana Patekar belonged to that rare tribe. I met him only a couple of times & only at large events, so I cannot claim to have known him personally. But then, you didn’t need to meet Nana to feel you KNEW him. Because “Nana Patekar” had come to mean something. Individuality.

Authenticity.

A refusal to conform.

And a wicked sense of humour. He became a character larger than any he played. Indian cinema has lost a remarkable actor. But Indian folklore has lost something even rarer. An original. A man who became his own adjective. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 8, 2026

Story continues below this ad

“He became a character larger than any he played,” Mahindra added.

Mahindra said Patekar’s death was a loss not only for Indian cinema but also for the country’s cultural memory. “An original. A man who became his own adjective. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Over a career spanning several decades, Patekar became known for his intense performances, commanding screen presence and ability to move between hard-hitting dramas and mainstream entertainers.

His notable films include Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat. He also won over audiences with his comic performances in films such as Welcome and Welcome Back.

Story continues below this ad

Patekar’s last rites were held at his farmhouse in Pune with full state honours, recognising his contribution to theatre and cinema.