scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

After his name is misspelled on ration card, man protests by barking like a dog

Srikanti Kumar Dutta has said he tried multiple times to get his last name’s spelling corrected.

Man barks like dog in protest, man barks like dog in protest after ration card name says kutta, unique protests india, man acts like dog ration card name spelled as kutta, west bengal man barks like dog protest, indian express

The rectification of clerical errors on government documents can often lead to long delays and dead ends. Tired of the slow bureaucratic process, a man in West Bengal took to a novel way to protest after he failed thrice to get his last name’s spelling corrected on his ration card.

Srikanti Kumar Dutta, a resident of West Bengal, confronted a senior government official by barking like a dog after his last name was spelled as ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’ on his ration card. ‘Kutta’ in Hindi means a dog.

ALSO READ |Watch: Kerala fishermen’s unique protest on boats against CAA and NRC

Now, a video of Dutta protesting by imitating a dog and pushing a set of papers at an official sitting inside a government car is going viral. In the video, the car has a plate saying “Government of West Bengal, Executive Magistrate”.

While talking to reporters, Dutta said he sought a correction after his name was written as ‘Srikanta Mondal’ instead of Srikanti Kumar Dutta on the ration card. He then filed an application to get it corrected but his name was changed to ‘Srikanto Dutta’. Dutta then sought a correction and his name was spelled as ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’. After that, he confronted a senior officer at Duarey Sarkar camp but the official ignored him. Frustrated by the continuous errors, Dutta took to protest by barking like a dog.

While explaining his barking act, Dutta said, “I showed him (the official) my ration card. I asked him to read it. But the Joint BDO (Block Development Officer) did not answer my questions. He ran away. Why did he run? What was he scared of? How many times will a common man like me go to the Duarey Sarkar camp? We have to stop work for a day to come here.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

Reports have said after the video went viral, authorities assured Dutta that his last name’s spelling on the ration card will be corrected within two days.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 10:39:24 am
Next Story

Sunday Long Reads: Can Lionel Messi win the World Cup for Argentina, Why India doesn’t play the FIFA world cup, Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling, book reviews and more

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement