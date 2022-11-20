After his name is misspelled on ration card, man protests by barking like a dog

The rectification of clerical errors on government documents can often lead to long delays and dead ends. Tired of the slow bureaucratic process, a man in West Bengal took to a novel way to protest after he failed thrice to get his last name’s spelling corrected on his ration card.

Srikanti Kumar Dutta, a resident of West Bengal, confronted a senior government official by barking like a dog after his last name was spelled as ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’ on his ration card. ‘Kutta’ in Hindi means a dog.

Now, a video of Dutta protesting by imitating a dog and pushing a set of papers at an official sitting inside a government car is going viral. In the video, the car has a plate saying “Government of West Bengal, Executive Magistrate”.

माफ़ी चाहता हूं सर लेकिन यह हंसने वाली बात नहीं है!!! कितने गिरे हुए हैं हम,‌ हमारी सरकार, संस्थान…. इस पर विचार करने की जरूरत है! — Anunay Prakash vagish (@Anunayprakash) November 19, 2022

बेचारा परेशान हो गया होगा उसका सरनेम अधिकारी और बाबू लोग सही नहीं कर रहे होंगे, इसलिए बहुत अच्छा तरीका निकाला.. लेकिन सरकार को कुछ ऐसा करना चाहिए यदि कोई बाबू यदि ज्यादा बार किसी के नाम को या सरनेम को गलत करें तो एक लिमिट के बाद उनका डिमोशन कर दें, या कुछ तनख्वाह काट ले.. — Anand (@Anand86975300) November 19, 2022

Brilliant story by Mohan Rakesh.

Great satire.

Thanks for sharing @gkdevansh pic.twitter.com/ZSuynwgE5j — Atul Ahluwalia (@AtulAhluwalia4) November 19, 2022

Imagine how much the person would hv tried to get it corrrected earlier but it fell on deaf ears which forced him to protest at this level — arwa ghadiali (@arwaghadiali) November 19, 2022

आप पहली बार ये वीडियो देखोगे तो आपको काफी हंसी आएगी,

लेकिन जैसे जैसे वीडियो अंत की तरफ बढ़ेगा, आपको महसूस होगा कि इस मे हंसने की नहीं बल्कि संवेदना की बात है, कि ये इंसान किस हद तक परेशान हो चुका होगा जो ऐसा करने पर मजबूर हो गया। — 🇮🇳 Tweetiyaa (@ATweetiya) November 19, 2022

While talking to reporters, Dutta said he sought a correction after his name was written as ‘Srikanta Mondal’ instead of Srikanti Kumar Dutta on the ration card. He then filed an application to get it corrected but his name was changed to ‘Srikanto Dutta’. Dutta then sought a correction and his name was spelled as ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’. After that, he confronted a senior officer at Duarey Sarkar camp but the official ignored him. Frustrated by the continuous errors, Dutta took to protest by barking like a dog.

While explaining his barking act, Dutta said, “I showed him (the official) my ration card. I asked him to read it. But the Joint BDO (Block Development Officer) did not answer my questions. He ran away. Why did he run? What was he scared of? How many times will a common man like me go to the Duarey Sarkar camp? We have to stop work for a day to come here.”

Reports have said after the video went viral, authorities assured Dutta that his last name’s spelling on the ration card will be corrected within two days.