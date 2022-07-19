scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

‘Naked Crepe’ and ‘Dunked Rice Cakes’: Indian restaurant’s quirky names for dosa and idli in the US leaves foodies bad taste in mouth

If original names of French and Japanese dishes can be retained, why change names of Indian dishes, ask social media users as a menu goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 4:17:06 pm
While most were shocked at the price, what riled everyone was the names on the menu. (Source: Indian Crepe Co/ Facebook)

Every now and then, desi folks on the internet are horrified, if not amused, with the unique names the West comes up with for anything Indian. From ‘turmeric latte’ to ‘vintage Indian daybed’, such western names for humble Indian goods have always tickled our funny bones online. The latest joining the list is dosa, rechristened as naked crepe!

Finding pure vegetarian food in an Indian restaurant in the US may not be that unusual these days, however, a Twitter user who saw the names and the prices listed on a menu was beyond shocked. Coming across a restaurant called Indian Crepe Co. in Redmond, Washington state, Twitter user @inika__ was surprised to see the creative names used for our most-loved South Indian dishes.

While the masala dosa was rebranded as ‘smashed potato crepe’, idli sambar became ‘dunked rice cake delight’, while sambar-vada was labelled as ‘dunked doughnut’. And if the names were not enough to startle all, the prices left many perplexed online.

In the screenshot shared by the user, while the plain dosa was priced nearly at $18, nearly Rs 1,400, a plate of two pieces of vada was offered at $16.49, more than Rs 1,200.

As the screenshot of the menu went viral, many understood that the prices of Indian dishes in a foreign country can’t be at the same level as here but admitted that even then, the dishes were priced higher than usual.

Others, however, had issues with the names. Many argued that if people can pronounce and keep the original names of dishes from other cuisines like French and Japanese, what is the need to change names of Indian dishes. Some argued that while the quirky names could have been used in descriptions for foreigners unaware of Indian food, ditching the actual names was “blasphemous”.

However, this is not that unusual. With samosas turning into “potato-filled fried pastries” and aloo paratha becoming “potato flatbread”, the literal names of Indian dishes in the West have always left everyone amused online.

