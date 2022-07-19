‘Naked Crepe’ and ‘Dunked Rice Cakes’: Indian restaurant’s quirky names for dosa and idli in the US leaves foodies bad taste in mouth

Every now and then, desi folks on the internet are horrified, if not amused, with the unique names the West comes up with for anything Indian. From ‘turmeric latte’ to ‘vintage Indian daybed’, such western names for humble Indian goods have always tickled our funny bones online. The latest joining the list is dosa, rechristened as naked crepe!

Finding pure vegetarian food in an Indian restaurant in the US may not be that unusual these days, however, a Twitter user who saw the names and the prices listed on a menu was beyond shocked. Coming across a restaurant called Indian Crepe Co. in Redmond, Washington state, Twitter user @inika__ was surprised to see the creative names used for our most-loved South Indian dishes.

While the masala dosa was rebranded as ‘smashed potato crepe’, idli sambar became ‘dunked rice cake delight’, while sambar-vada was labelled as ‘dunked doughnut’. And if the names were not enough to startle all, the prices left many perplexed online.

In the screenshot shared by the user, while the plain dosa was priced nearly at $18, nearly Rs 1,400, a plate of two pieces of vada was offered at $16.49, more than Rs 1,200.

As the screenshot of the menu went viral, many understood that the prices of Indian dishes in a foreign country can’t be at the same level as here but admitted that even then, the dishes were priced higher than usual.

Others, however, had issues with the names. Many argued that if people can pronounce and keep the original names of dishes from other cuisines like French and Japanese, what is the need to change names of Indian dishes. Some argued that while the quirky names could have been used in descriptions for foreigners unaware of Indian food, ditching the actual names was “blasphemous”.

Anyone interested for naked lies?

How difficult to say dosa? https://t.co/AGFEXqn1xH — Karnika Arora (@theburpaffair) July 19, 2022

I guess this is what colonialization of food sounds? https://t.co/mMBP09Msic — JD Singh (@jaideepsethiya) July 19, 2022

Ew what's with the terrible names? Why can't they write Indian names as it is and then explain what the dish is?! https://t.co/Tj5DOVuvWu — villanelle (@sssshshshh) July 19, 2022

$17???

Naked Crepe???

DUNKED DONUT DELIGHT?????

hold me back https://t.co/h6iUDeQn2m — GJega 🌊 (@GJMantaRay) July 19, 2022

RICE CAKE DELIGHT?! Lordddd we can’t have anything anymore 😭😭😭 https://t.co/KQXwqMmbws — noori 🫶🏾 (@bluebbergi) July 19, 2022

When Sushi and Sashimi is well know, why not Idli and Dosa.. https://t.co/Wk8P2CE6Up — Fatimah Zulkifli (@caramelkoala92) July 19, 2022

If white people can say "cacio e pepe", they can pronounce "vada", "idli", and "dosa". Two syllables. They can do it. Other ethnic foods get to remain "gyros", "enchiladas", "pad see ew", "doro wat", and "shabu shabu", why TF do South Indian dishes need to change their names? https://t.co/LyvhBp32DW — A N N A (@annajohn) July 18, 2022

It's all marketing. Sushi has the reputation for being exotic and high-class. Indian food doesn't have the same reputation. — Funky Brewster (@StunGunSteve) July 17, 2022

However, this is not that unusual. With samosas turning into “potato-filled fried pastries” and aloo paratha becoming “potato flatbread”, the literal names of Indian dishes in the West have always left everyone amused online.