Nagpur Police warns against cyber fraud in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa inspired tweet

The Nagpur Police tweeted a witty message warning people against cyber fraud on Friday. The tweet, inspired by Allu Arjun starrer hit Pushpa: The Rise, shows a famous still from the movie in which the protagonist says the now-iconic dialogue, “Mai jhukega nahi” (I will not bow down).

In Nagpur Police’s tweet, the protagonist instead says, “Mai link kholega nahi” (I will not open the link). The same line is repeated in Marathi in another identical photo.

The tweet is captioned, “That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp. Be the #PushparajOfCyberSafety @alluarjun #DoNotClickThem”.

That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp : Be the #PushparajOfCyberSafety @alluarjun #DoNotClickThem pic.twitter.com/7wJxW2JjIJ — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 11, 2022

The post has so far gathered over 600 likes and hundreds of retweets. Admiring the Police’s humorous approach to spreading awareness against fraudulent offers and phishing attacks, a user commented, “Such an admirable way to promote awareness”.

This is not the first time the Nagpur Police has used quick-witted posts to put their message across. Earlier this month, the Commissioner of Police for Nagpur City, shared a popular Drake meme to guide students against violent protest demonstrations after students in parts of Maharashtra took to the streets to protest against offline board exams for Class 10 and 12.

In recent years, the police departments are using memes and popular culture references not just for awareness campaigns but also as a means of imparting relevant updates. For instance, on Monday (7 February) the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted a brief clip (also referencing Pushpa: The Rise) to tell people about their breakthrough case in which they confiscated 11,050 kg of smuggled wood estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh.