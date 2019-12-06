Follow Us:
Nagpur Police drops young woman stranded at railway station home, gets praise online

The transportation was provided as part of a recently-announced initiative by the Nagpur Police to drop women home if they are travelling alone at night.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2019 5:01:08 pm
nagpur police, police home drop at night, nagpur police home drop for woman, good news, viral news, indian express The girl, identified as Manisha, was pictured with her family and a woman constable.

Police personnel in Nagpur are receiving a lot of praise online after they transported a 19-year-old who was stranded at a city railway station to her residence. The transportation was provided as part of a recently-announced initiative by the city’s police to drop women home if they are travelling alone at night.

The young woman, who was only identified as Manisha, was stranded at a railway station after midnight and couldn’t get in touch with her family, the police said in a tweet.

“She tried contacting her parents on phone, but couldn’t connect,” the official handle of the police said. The woman then dialled the police helpline 1091 and she was escorted home by police personnel. The police shared a photo of the woman with her family and a police constable.

Following the recent rape and murder of a 27-year-old in Hyderabad, the Nagpur Police launched their ‘night drop’ initiative to escort women home between the hours of 9 pm to 5 am. The Punjab Police also started a similar initiative in Ludhiana and Chandigarh. Ahmedabad Police declared that they started the initiative in March on the occasion of Women’s Day and arrange for a police vehicle to transport any woman stranded without transportation late in the night.

The tweet by the Nagpur Police garnered a lot of attention online, with many lauding the police. Many also tagged the police force in their own city requesting similar facilities. But there were also people who questioned how the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that women need to be escorted by the police.

