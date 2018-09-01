Nagpur Police gatecrashes Netflix India-Zomato debate with an ‘omnipresent’ tweet

Nagpur Police’s twist to the omnipresent meme has created a buzz online. (Source: Nagpur City Police/ Twitter) Nagpur Police’s twist to the omnipresent meme has created a buzz online. (Source: Nagpur City Police/ Twitter)

Radhika Apte’s seeming omnipresence on Netflix India got meme-makers on a roll. But instead of bowing down, the entertainment company took down on trolls in an epic way, more than once. And their latest response to Zomato India’s creative when the gourmet company tried to harp on the trend putting up Paneer as Apte’s equivalent — Netflix clearly stole away their thunder. But it seems, it is not just multinational companies who are in fray online, now even police forces have joined in as well. And this time, it’s Nagpur Police who wowed Twitterati by joining the debate.

ALSO READ | ‘Radhika is everywhere’: Netflix India’s response to Zomato’s ‘versatile’ tweet is savage

In an interactive shared by the force, they used the same framework to prove how the ‘Police are omnipresent’. In a major shade to both Zomato and Netflix, the cops wrote, “We here are binge-watching our territory, 24×7…”.

They used the same format used by Zomato to list out various dishes to sum how Paneer was versatile just like the Ghoul star after they owned it being ‘Radflix’. And just like Netflix replied by finding each alphabet from the Sacred Games actor’s name to turn Zomato’s post to say Radhika is everywhere, the cops did the same — only gave it a twist to spell out ‘Police’.

Tweeple loved their creative and many were impressed to see the lighter side of the cops.

#Nagpur police being sarcastic on twitter. Though they have a point here 😬 https://t.co/qhf2Wuh5Y7 — Ankita Deshkar (@deshkar_ankita) September 1, 2018

Amazing to see the social media team of my hometown following the online banter and adding to it.

Sense of humor is very important in such a serious profession.

Salute to police for giving this task to you guys and gals — kunal vaidya (@kunal_vaidya) September 1, 2018

This is such an in thing! The department is up to date with the technology and trends ! Awesome 👏🏻 @NetflixIndia must check out — Gaurav Singh (@Gaur_ravrathi) September 1, 2018

Hahaha, it is so cool to see social media banter from such unexpected quarters. #Respect #SenseOfHumourWins https://t.co/KqXuVl6UAV — Renu (@ray_nu_ka) September 1, 2018

The Radhika Apt hai trend started ever since Ghoul was released in Netflix with people thinking why does the Padman star keep reappearing on the brand. While Netflix has declared their love for the actor, she too dubbed it as an honour.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd