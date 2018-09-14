Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Nagpur Police joins the KBC meme-fest with an audience poll that’s spot on

The internet seems to have found its new favourite meme from the Amtabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati and is leaving no stone unturned to come up with hilarious photo captions for stills from the show.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 3:01:18 pm
nagpur police, Kaun Banega Crorepati, kbc, kbc memes, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, funny kbc memes, indian express, viral news From cops to political party, everyone seems to be obsessed with KBC! (Source: Nagpur Police/ Twitter)
Amitabh Bachchan is back on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati in its tenth season, and so are memes and jokes linked to the show. In a witty play of words, the Nagpur Police came up with “Kaun Banega Carefulpati”.

The cops created a fictional audience poll to seek answers to a tough question, stating that it’s “Life” which is at stake if you get the answer wrong. The creative posted by their social media team on Twitter shows Bachchan asking “What is your excuse for not wearing helmet while driving?”

The question has four options — from “spoils your hairstyle” to “head not worth protecting”.

The KBC memes returned after the tenth season started earlier this month on September 3. The memes features versions of an old screenshot from 2014 in which a contestant was asked which actor Alia Bhatt had not kissed onscreen. The question went viral and people had slammed the show for its sexist content.

Not just the Nagpur police, even the Congress used the meme to troll the BJP. This then got more people to join the photoshop game and they began giving quirky twists to questions. Like:

Do you have a favourite KBC meme? Tell us in comments below.

