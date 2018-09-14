Nagpur Police joins the KBC meme-fest with an audience poll that’s spot on

From cops to political party, everyone seems to be obsessed with KBC! (Source: Nagpur Police/ Twitter) From cops to political party, everyone seems to be obsessed with KBC! (Source: Nagpur Police/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan is back on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati in its tenth season, and so are memes and jokes linked to the show. In a witty play of words, the Nagpur Police came up with “Kaun Banega Carefulpati”.

The cops created a fictional audience poll to seek answers to a tough question, stating that it’s “Life” which is at stake if you get the answer wrong. The creative posted by their social media team on Twitter shows Bachchan asking “What is your excuse for not wearing helmet while driving?”

The question has four options — from “spoils your hairstyle” to “head not worth protecting”.

The KBC memes returned after the tenth season started earlier this month on September 3. The memes features versions of an old screenshot from 2014 in which a contestant was asked which actor Alia Bhatt had not kissed onscreen. The question went viral and people had slammed the show for its sexist content.

Not just the Nagpur police, even the Congress used the meme to troll the BJP. This then got more people to join the photoshop game and they began giving quirky twists to questions. Like:

Maths teacher to students while correcting answer scripts. pic.twitter.com/AwBLiJWhIT — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) September 12, 2018

He – Do you want to eat something? She – Yeah, I guess He – pic.twitter.com/4XdaYQOTQP — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 12, 2018

NEET & JEE coaching students just after their first MCQ test in coaching ;__; pic.twitter.com/A2Qv51M14T — MRIGANKISM 🔥 (@mrigank_gupta_) September 12, 2018

Me: iPhone ka naaya version launch hua hai, le do please. Papa: pic.twitter.com/Q3cmRiSsVi — Lousy Lawyer (@Lousy_Lawyer) September 12, 2018

Me: Whats your age? She: Guess karo Me: pic.twitter.com/mYaYXyzWTZ — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 12, 2018

When finally i have started to wear helmet on the bike… Me to Traffic Police : pic.twitter.com/r3Fz8saLBN — Lakhan Vijayvargiya (@Four_2kaOne) September 11, 2018

Aapke mobile screen par 1cr ka sawal ye raha. pic.twitter.com/4kW27Gyvut — Aniisha💋 (@abnormal_bachii) September 11, 2018

Do you have a favourite KBC meme? Tell us in comments below.

