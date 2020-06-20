scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Nagpur Police’s Gulabo Sitabo meme wins over netizens, even impresses director Shoojit Sircar

The tweet received many likes on the platform and netizens are lauding the team behind it for using contemporary memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2020 5:27:06 pm
gulabo sitabo, nagpur police gulabo sitabo, gulabo sitabo memes, gulabo sitabo funny memes, nagpur police memes, viral news, indian express The dialogues from latest Bollywood release has triggered a meme fest online and even the police forces are hooked to it. (Nagpur Police/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo has been creating a buzz online since it was announced that it would be released exclusively on Amazon Prime. The film has not only got everyone talking about setting a new trend amid the pandemic, but its dialogues have sparked a meme-fest online. Now, even the cops are using it to convey important messages.

Nagpur Police, in its latest social media post, used a line from the film, warning people not to share their OTP. The cops said one can be “lured for riches like Haveli and jaydaad”, but when someone asks for the code, people should say, “Kuch Keh Nahi Sakte (Can’t be said)”.

The tweet received many likes on the platform and netizens are lauding the team behind it for using contemporary memes, with one saying, “You really are the ‘#Begum’ when it comes to awareness campaigns!”. The tweet even impressed the film’s director Shoojit Sircar who said, “Absolutely right.”

Earlier, even Mumbai Police had used a meme from the film featuring Khuranna after the trailer was released and created a buzz online.

However, it’s not just the cops who have been using the catchy lines from the film and giving them meme treatment. Desi Twitterati on the platform too have been hooked to some of the lines from the film. Check out some of the other memes inspired by the 2020 film.

