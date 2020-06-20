Nagpur Police’s Gulabo Sitabo meme wins over netizens, even impresses director Shoojit Sircar

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo has been creating a buzz online since it was announced that it would be released exclusively on Amazon Prime. The film has not only got everyone talking about setting a new trend amid the pandemic, but its dialogues have sparked a meme-fest online. Now, even the cops are using it to convey important messages.
Nagpur Police, in its latest social media post, used a line from the film, warning people not to share their OTP. The cops said one can be “lured for riches like Haveli and jaydaad”, but when someone asks for the code, people should say, “Kuch Keh Nahi Sakte (Can’t be said)”.
The tweet received many likes on the platform and netizens are lauding the team behind it for using contemporary memes, with one saying, “You really are the ‘#Begum’ when it comes to awareness campaigns!”. The tweet even impressed the film’s director Shoojit Sircar who said, “Absolutely right.”
Absolutely right:))) wah https://t.co/8NcdB0bUxA
— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 20, 2020
Earlier, even Mumbai Police had used a meme from the film featuring Khuranna after the trailer was released and created a buzz online.
However, it’s not just the cops who have been using the catchy lines from the film and giving them meme treatment. Desi Twitterati on the platform too have been hooked to some of the lines from the film. Check out some of the other memes inspired by the 2020 film.
#GulaboSitabo
12year old me after using #google first time: pic.twitter.com/ADHhU5wwIG
— Kunwar Ujjwal Singh (@ujjwalsingh1616) June 19, 2020
Me asking my dad abt political issuse in our nation….
Me : Dad :#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/q2vTHbGhi8
— Innocent Sinner (@ShuklaMahima19) June 19, 2020
Dad giving me my Pocket Money for the month.😁
Me: Dad thodi bada do pocket money, kabse itni he de rahe ho.
Dad:#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/ZOfcdN0YhZ
— ANZAR⚡ (@mr__anzar) June 18, 2020
When you start complaining about Jio’s Internet speed
Ambani: pic.twitter.com/pBl7bSORG1
— Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) June 15, 2020
HR doing appraisal: pic.twitter.com/Wjik2Ag0lI
— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) June 15, 2020
*When I ask for extra sukha puri to Panipuri wala*
Panipuri wala: pic.twitter.com/ouFO41Iuqz
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 15, 2020
When you demand more privacy
Desi parents: pic.twitter.com/qTpLMDYfl9
— Nishchal (@nishchalpasari) June 15, 2020
No one
Google pay scratch card pic.twitter.com/tMWxJHrhc2
— Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) June 15, 2020
Jab tum apne teacher k pass marks badhane jao..
Tab teacher : pic.twitter.com/YmaOM5I0zr
— Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) June 15, 2020
#GulaboSitabo
*Couldn’t answer a question in viva*
External: pic.twitter.com/7amXKLR3L5
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) June 12, 2020
