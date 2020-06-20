Nagpur Police’s Gulabo Sitabo meme wins over netizens, even impresses director Shoojit Sircar

The dialogues from latest Bollywood release has triggered a meme fest online and even the police forces are hooked to it. (Nagpur Police/ Twitter) The dialogues from latest Bollywood release has triggered a meme fest online and even the police forces are hooked to it. (Nagpur Police/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo has been creating a buzz online since it was announced that it would be released exclusively on Amazon Prime. The film has not only got everyone talking about setting a new trend amid the pandemic, but its dialogues have sparked a meme-fest online. Now, even the cops are using it to convey important messages.

Nagpur Police, in its latest social media post, used a line from the film, warning people not to share their OTP. The cops said one can be “lured for riches like Haveli and jaydaad”, but when someone asks for the code, people should say, “Kuch Keh Nahi Sakte (Can’t be said)”.

The tweet received many likes on the platform and netizens are lauding the team behind it for using contemporary memes, with one saying, “You really are the ‘#Begum’ when it comes to awareness campaigns!”. The tweet even impressed the film’s director Shoojit Sircar who said, “Absolutely right.”

Earlier, even Mumbai Police had used a meme from the film featuring Khuranna after the trailer was released and created a buzz online.

However, it’s not just the cops who have been using the catchy lines from the film and giving them meme treatment. Desi Twitterati on the platform too have been hooked to some of the lines from the film. Check out some of the other memes inspired by the 2020 film.

Me asking my dad abt political issuse in our nation….

Me : Dad :#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/q2vTHbGhi8 — Innocent Sinner (@ShuklaMahima19) June 19, 2020

Dad giving me my Pocket Money for the month.😁 Me: Dad thodi bada do pocket money, kabse itni he de rahe ho.

Dad:#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/ZOfcdN0YhZ — ANZAR⚡ (@mr__anzar) June 18, 2020

When you start complaining about Jio’s Internet speed Ambani: pic.twitter.com/pBl7bSORG1 — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) June 15, 2020

*When I ask for extra sukha puri to Panipuri wala* Panipuri wala: pic.twitter.com/ouFO41Iuqz — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 15, 2020

When you demand more privacy Desi parents: pic.twitter.com/qTpLMDYfl9 — Nishchal (@nishchalpasari) June 15, 2020

Jab tum apne teacher k pass marks badhane jao.. Tab teacher : pic.twitter.com/YmaOM5I0zr — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) June 15, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd