Nagpur Police personnel fill in for woman’s family at her wedding, win praise online

The police have been winning hearts online for going above and beyond. (Nagpur Police/ Twitter) The police have been winning hearts online for going above and beyond. (Nagpur Police/ Twitter)

When a young woman who had lost her parents was to get married and all her relatives who were supposed to attend the ceremony were unable to due to the nationwide lockdown, the Nagpur Police stepped in.

In a tweet from the official handle, the police force said that officials attended the ceremony to bless the newly married couple.

The bride’s parents had passed away. There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions.

#NagpurPolice tried to fulfill this absence.PI and staff were present to bless the newly wedded couple at #Nagpur.#LockdownStories#alwaysthere4u pic.twitter.com/5tvBNt4EyF — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 6, 2020

On social media, people praised the police for the gesture and thanked them for going above the call of duty.

Act of Humanity and Compassion towards society. https://t.co/51P07bDF9r — Abhay Alode (@AbhayAlode) May 6, 2020

Always nice to see their humane side. https://t.co/kF6UpdAhMm — Jagruti Verma (@JagrutiVerma) May 6, 2020

maan gaye sir @NagpurPolice … kanoon se sirf haath hi lambe nahi… dil bhi bada hai#NagpurPolice — Nishant Malhotra 🇮🇳 (@NishMalhotra) May 6, 2020

Thank you for helping citizens.Because of people like u we are assured that the city is safe!!God bless you n ur family!! #goodkarma #safecity 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — mon_naturelover (@NatureloverMon) May 6, 2020

Kudos @NagpurPolice ! You Are More Than Family For Us.. https://t.co/ep7IzH9qxb — Divesh Ambade (@DiveshSRK) May 6, 2020

ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge — chetankhandre (@chetankhandre) May 6, 2020

Much love to you all ❤️ for working day and night going beyond the line to help everyone. — Papabear 🐻 (@GanuYogesh) May 6, 2020

Salute hai sir aap logo ko — AANVAR KHAN (@AanvarK) May 6, 2020

Great gesture by Nagpur Police 👏🏻👏🏻 — Rohit dubey (@RDroxx20) May 6, 2020

Good effort and muck appreciated. — Saurabh Vishwakarma🇮🇳 (@Citizen_Saurabh) May 6, 2020

Earlier this month, police officials in Pune attended the ceremony and also performed the kanyadaan, as the woman’s family couldn’t attend the ceremony due to the lockdown.

