Thursday, May 07, 2020
Nagpur Police personnel fill in for woman’s family at her wedding, win praise online

The bride's parents had passed away and none of her relatives could attend the wedding due to restrictions. So the police personnel filled in for her relatives.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2020 4:23:48 pm
The police have been winning hearts online for going above and beyond. (Nagpur Police/ Twitter)

When a young woman who had lost her parents was to get married and all her relatives who were supposed to attend the ceremony were unable to due to the nationwide lockdown, the Nagpur Police stepped in.

In a tweet from the official handle, the police force said that officials attended the ceremony to bless the newly married couple.

On social media, people praised the police for the gesture and thanked them for going above the call of duty.

Earlier this month, police officials in Pune attended the ceremony and also performed the kanyadaan, as the woman’s family couldn’t attend the ceremony due to the lockdown.

