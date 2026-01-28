Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’

A father shared photo of his daughter teaching her grandmother game, to keep her cheerful

A tender scene from a Nagpur home has quietly taken over social media, striking a chord with thousands who believe love does not always need grand gestures. Sometimes, it is found in the smallest, most ordinary moments.

A man from the city recently shared a photo of his daughter sitting beside her grandmother, patiently showing her how to play a video game on their television, not out of necessity, but simply to keep her happy and engaged.

Posting the image on X, the user @MindExcavator captured the emotion behind the moment with a heartfelt note. “My daughter teaching my 77 year old mother to play video games just to keep her entertained. This love is the quiet language of care and my heart is so full as I sneak a click,” he wrote.