Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’

A tender scene from a Nagpur home has quietly taken over social media, striking a chord with thousands who believe love does not always need grand gestures. Sometimes, it is found in the smallest, most ordinary moments.
A man from the city recently shared a photo of his daughter sitting beside her grandmother, patiently showing her how to play a video game on their television, not out of necessity, but simply to keep her happy and engaged.
Posting the image on X, the user @MindExcavator captured the emotion behind the moment with a heartfelt note. “My daughter teaching my 77 year old mother to play video games just to keep her entertained. This love is the quiet language of care and my heart is so full as I sneak a click,” he wrote.
The photograph shows the grandmother and granddaughter settled together in a warm, cosy living room, their attention fixed on a racing game displayed on the TV screen. The simplicity of the moment is what makes it powerful.
My daughter teaching my 77 year old mother to play video games just to keep her entertained…
This love is the quiet language of care and my heart is so full as I sneak a click.❤️ pic.twitter.com/ERnxUeQEHT
— Brain Nibbler (@MindExcavator) January 26, 2026
Many online users felt the image gently shattered common assumptions about age, technology and even gaming itself. Instead of being framed as something only for the young, gaming appeared as a shared activity that fostered bonding, mental engagement, and emotional warmth, especially for seniors.
The comments section quickly filled up with people sharing their own personal stories. One user wrote, “My daughter teaching me Genshin Impact. I started gaming after almost 20+ years. Earlier it was Prince of Persia, Doom 3 and GTA… It is amazing how these kids connect to their parents.”
Another viewer added, “As a gaming fan, this is a new level unlocked. As a believer in neuroplasticity, this is an excellent restart for your mother.”
Others focused on the emotional side of the image. “Really an enthralling moment! And grandparents-children duo is always unparalleled in love & care,” one person commented, while another wrote, “That’s really sweet. Grandma is lucky to have such a patient, kind granddaughter like her.”
Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open semifinals after opponent retires, but takes issue with journalist's question about chasing new top dogs Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic clarifies that he is not chasing anyone, but creating his own history. He also reflects on his career and the importance of rivalries in tennis.