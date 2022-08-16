Watch: Man sits on scooter as it hangs in air while getting towed

Updated: August 16, 2022 11:43:21 pm
It may seem like a carnival attraction where man fancies himself on a merry-go-round of sorts. In an interesting video shot from Nagpur in Maharashtra a man is seen sitting on his scooter as a small-sized towing truck holds the two-wheeler in the air.
So deep was his attachment to his scooter that he refused to let go of the vehicle while it was getting confiscated onto a recovery truck.
It can be seen that the tow truck has kept a few other two-wheelers on their cargo bed. The viral video was reportedly taken at a no-parking zone near Anjuman Complex in Nagpur’s Sadar Bazaar in Maharashtra.
What makes the video even more interesting is that the man does not seem flustered even though he sits on a scooter that was suspended in the air. He is seen talking to the workers who are managing the tow truck as surprised onlookers curiously watch the scene.
This short video was posted on Instagram by a popular Nagpur-centric page called Hum Nagpurkar (@humnagpurkar) on July 19, 2022. So far this clip has gathered over 83,000 likes.
Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “He loves his bike more that his life thats my boey”.
Another person sympathised with the man and wrote, “Firstly they don’t keep parking space and on top of that there is an encroachment on the side of the road, tell me where to park the car If you can’t park the car on the road then don’t take RTO tax”.
