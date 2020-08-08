scorecardresearch
Netizens in splits as Nagpur City Police offers grammar lessons to spammers

In its tweet, Nagpur City Police attached a couple of screenshots of fake and error-ridden messages that people received asking them to update their KYC for Paytm. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2020 1:27:15 am
Noting that there were many errors in the messages sent out by the spammers, the police force said they would loved to give them a class.

Contemporary memes, wordplay, and quirky posts have become the latest norm for law enforcement agencies when it comes to social media. Following the trend, Maharashtra Police decided to offer some grammar lessons to spammers but the reason behind their witty post won the internet.

Responding to complaints by citizens about spammers and fake SMSes, Nagpur City Police, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet, offered classes to all spammers sending out a bunch of text messages. In its tweet, Nagpur City Police attached a couple of screenshots of fake and error-ridden messages that people received asking them to update their KYC for Paytm.

Stating sarcastically that “home tutors” are available for the special course, the cops put out their number for spammers before saying “a Cyber Cell official will be at your doorstep” plus “free stay at lockups”.

People on Twitterverse loved their unusual take to convey an important message, warning offenders about consequences. Most were left in splits online with their tweet.

