Nagpur boys steal Rs 11-lakh luxury taps to buy iPhones for girlfriends

Three boys stole luxury sanitary fittings worth over Rs 11 lakh from a warehouse to impress their girlfriends with new iPhones. The alleged theft took place on the night of May 27 and 28 at a warehouse belonging to Rahul Ceramics Pvt Ltd in Nagpur’s Kalamna area.
According to a report in India Today, one of the boys had faced pressure from his girlfriend to gift her an iPhone. The boys have been apprehended.
The police said the trio allegedly entered the warehouse by cutting through the tin roof on the second floor and stole premium agricultural and household taps along with other sanitary fittings valued at approximately Rs 11.39 lakh, the report added.
The incident surfaced after warehouse owner Rahul Jaichand Brahma discovered the damaged roof and alerted authorities by filing a complaint. During the investigation, the police examined footage from more than 25 CCTV cameras installed across different parts of the city in Maharashtra. The surveillance trail eventually led officers to the suspects.
During questioning, the three admitted their involvement in the theft, the police said.
“The accused admitted that the theft was committed to arrange money for purchasing iPhones for their girlfriends,” India Today quoted Santosh Kumar Ramlod, Police Sub-Inspector at the Kalamna police station.
The police have recovered the stolen items, and further investigation into the case is ongoing. The incident triggered reactions on social media. “What concerns me here is who r the sources who bought these taps, whats special in those taps?” a social media user wrote.
“No hardwork, only way to survive is free raition, illegal land grabbing and theft,” another user commented.