Nagpur boys steal Rs 11-lakh luxury taps to buy iPhones for girlfriends

Three boys stole luxury sanitary fittings worth over Rs 11 lakh from a warehouse to impress their girlfriends with new iPhones. The alleged theft took place on the night of May 27 and 28 at a warehouse belonging to Rahul Ceramics Pvt Ltd in Nagpur’s Kalamna area.

According to a report in India Today, one of the boys had faced pressure from his girlfriend to gift her an iPhone. The boys have been apprehended.

The police said the trio allegedly entered the warehouse by cutting through the tin roof on the second floor and stole premium agricultural and household taps along with other sanitary fittings valued at approximately Rs 11.39 lakh, the report added.