Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Netizens searching about Nagaland minister’s ‘wife’ has Shaadi.com founder, Kiren Rijiju talking online

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s tweet and subsequent conversations win the internet

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 4:04:08 pm
Temjen Imna Along, Temjen Imna Along wife, Temjen Imna Along anupam mittal, Temjen Imna Along shaadi profile, kiren rijiju, indian expressOne Google search about the minister's wife has internet hooked.

It’s not unusual for people to turn to Google looking for answers to satisfy their curiosity. A minister in Nagaland recently was amused to find people searching about his wife on the internet. Now, his tongue-in-cheek response to it has netizens laughing out loud, with even actor Salman Khan and minister Kiren Rijiju managing to get tangled up in the conversation.

Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education Temjen Imna Along was left in splits, finding out recently that netizens have been taking to Google to see pictures of him with his wife. The only problem being he is still single. “Ayalee, @Google search excites me,” he tweeted recently, sharing an image of the search suggestions.

“I am still looking for her,” he added in jest, which drew attention from Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India-famed judge, Anupam Mittal.

Seeing an opportunity, Mittal tagged his company and wrote: “Kuch karna padega (have to do something)”. Then the conversation took an interesting turn as Along showed off his sense of humour, replying to Mittal, winning the internet.

Bhai filhal hum bindas hai (Brother, I’m great for now),” he tweeted with a wink emoji and passed the opportunity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, saying he is waiting for the Dabangg actor’s turn first.

Mittal too did not want to leave the conversation hanging and warned Along it “could be a very long wait” for Khan but he and his company will eagerly wait for the Naga minister to tie the knot.

The conversation started a laughing riot online and Along pledged to remain single. On the occasion of World Population Day, he started a conversation about making judicious and informed choices about child bearing. “Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future,” he added, asking people to join the “singles movement”.

Reacting to Along’s ‘being single’ tweet, Rijiju jokingly wrote, “The Education Minister of Nagaland @AlongImna is actually not against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group.”

Playing along, Along responded to the senior BJP minister saying, “I wouldn’t mind if people join my group willingly.”

The hilarious conversation between the BJP ministers involving marriage has now hooked netizens.

